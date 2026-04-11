Why Brittney Griner to the Sun Makes More Sense Than it Seems

Brittney Griner is at a crossroads in her career right now.

Griner turned 35 years old in October and is coming off the worst season of her career from a statistical standpoint. She averaged 9.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in her first season with the Atlanta Dream, both of which were career low marks for her (with the points being nearly half of what she scored (17.8) in her 2024 campaign with the Phoenix Mercury).

While she has already accomplished all there is to accomplish in one's basketball career, the fact that Griner is still playing means she believes there's more work to be done. And because of this, there was a lot of interest in seeing where she would sign this offseason.

Now there's a clear answer, as news broke on April 10 that Griner will be playing for the Connecticut Sun, as she agreed to a seven-figure deal with the team.

BREAKING: The Sun are finalizing a 7-figure deal to bring Brittney Griner to Connecticut, per @SheKnowsSports. pic.twitter.com/xuNKtH5V1J — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 11, 2026

The Likely Logic Behind Brittney Griner's Connecticut Sun Signing

At first glance, Connecticut might seem like an interesting choice for Griner. They aren't expected to be a contending team this season, the franchise has gotten a lot of flak for its mediocre facilities, and they're one year away from relocating.

But several factors actually make this move check out. For one, the Sun's front office were willing to pay Griner a seven-figure deal. That's hard to turn down, and there's no way of knowing whether she was getting that much from other teams.

Plus, Khristina Williams reported on X Friday night that Griner, "prioritized a situation where she can play a central role as she enters this next phase of her career." This conveys that Griner is keen to have more of a role than she had with the Dream last season.

Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Williams also noted that Griner's decision aligned with the Sun's relocation to Houston, which makes all the sense in the world, as Houston is where Griner was born and raised.

Plus, perhaps Griner is looking to take on more of a mentorship role for a young frontcourt player at this point in her career. And Aaliyah Edwards would likely appreciate Griner sharing some of her insights.

Ultimately, there are multiple factors for why this initially surprising move makes sense for the 10x WNBA All-Star and 2014 league champion. And when taken in total, the Sun's situation gives Griner a natural landing spot.