Caitlin Clark Is Scoring and Assisting Unlike Any WNBA Player Ever
If it feels like you've never seen anything like Caitlin Clark before, it's because you haven't.
With every passing game that becomes more apparent, as the Indiana Fever rookie is doing unprecedented things through both her scoring and her passing.
Clark is fresh off setting the mark for most games of at least 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. She only added to that total in the team's most recent win against the Atlanta Dream.
But Clark is making history on the regular. Caitlin finished the victory over the Dream with 26 points and 12 assists. That double-double set the Fever franchise record for most double-doubles in a season.
CC also tied New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu when it comes to most career 20+ point, 10+ assist games in the process. Caitlin's career of course has been less than a season long.
Clark is also now just 11 assists from breaking the record most ever in a single season. She is currently averaging well over 8 dimes a game with four regular season games left to play. Making it a near guarantee she sets the new mark there.
In addition, she is 18 3-pointers away from toppling the current high for most made threes ever in one season. That accomplishment is less of a given, but certainly within striking distance, given she has averaged 4.6 makes from beyond the arc over her last five games.
All in all that means Clark is scoring and assisting at a very high rate. In fact, she is currently fifth in the league in total points and first in assists.
Notable social media statistics account StatMamba pointed out that no player has ever finished a season top ten in points and number one in assists.
This has led to Caitlin producing overall points at a record rate. Clark is on pace to produce the most points in a season between her own scoring and scoring off her assists than any player ever has.
Which is why with the Fever having already locked up a playoff spot, Clark should have done the same with an All-WNBA first team selection. While making a case for MVP of the league.
Because never before has a player made the historic seem so routine.