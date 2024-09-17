Caitlin Clark's Fever Teammates Continue Calming Efforts
The Indiana Fever sometimes have to stop themselves from themselves.
The most common example of this is with rookie sensation Caitlin Clark. While there's no question that Clark has completely altered the Fever's franchise for the better (and will continue to), there are times when she lets her emotions get the best of her during games.
Clark has been known to argue with referees about foul calls, express her frustration by smacking harmless stanchions, and occasionally pick up technical fouls (six, to be exact) as a result.
While the Fever would surely prefer to not concede the free throw that stems from technical fouls being issued, of equal concern was Clark picking up a 7th technical foul during the regular season, which would have meant she got suspended for a game.
Luckily, Clark avoided that fateful 7th technical. Although she probably would not have done so without her de-escalation committee.
Clark's teammates have made a conceded effort to physically restrain Clark whenever she's nearing a potential technical due to referee gripes. And on Monday, photographer Bri Lewerke posted some of the best photos from Clark's "de-escalation committee" at work on her Instagram.
This series of hilarious photos caught the attention of many players present in them. Clark commented, "Bruh🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣".
Aliyah Boston added, "We work overtime 😂😂". And Erica Wheeler added four "😂😂😂😂" of her own.
While all of the photos are great, the first one may be the best because Kelsey Mitchell can just barely be seen behind Clark while Boston holds the rookie's face in her hands.
What's for sure is that the Fever have something special going on right now — so long as they can keep Clark on the court.