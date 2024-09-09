Caitlin Clark Teases Aliyah Boston About Fever Playoffs Prediction
After losing to the Minnesota Lynx on Friday, the Indiana Fever got right back to their winning ways by defeating the Atlanta Dream in overtime, 100-94.
The Fever's big three produced a massive performance in the win. Guard Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points, rookie sensation Caitlin Clark added 26 points, 12 assists, and 5 rebounds, and forward Aliyah Boston tallied a whopping 30 points while also recording 13 rebounds.
It was a tough loss for Atlanta, who now fall to 12-23 on the season and one game out of the WNBA Playoffs picture after the Angel Reese-less Chicago Sky defeated the Los Angeles Sparks.
With the Dream playing to keep their postseason hopes alive and the Fever trying to climb the standings to secure home court in the playoffs, the energy in Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena was intense.
When Clark and Boston were asked about this playoff environment postgame, a hilarious back-and-forth ensued.
"I think every single same, where we're competing..." Boston said of Indiana's home crowd before Clark cut her off, adding, "We’ve never played in a playoff game though, so.”
This prompted Clark and Boston to look at each other and smile while Boston began to explain herself, saying, “Well, I’d assume, right?”
“I mean, can you predict the future?” Clark responded.
"Maybe," Boston said. "Maybe we can. We can see. I'll get back to you."
Clark then finished by saying, "I think [the fans] have a little more in them."
While it's true that Clark and Boston have never played in WNBA playoff games before, they'll not only get their first taste of doing so this postseason but also appear primed to play many playoff games together in the future.