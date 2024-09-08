Caitlin Clark Sends Angel Reese Classy Message After Season-Ending Injury
On Saturday, Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese announced that she will miss the remainder of the 2024 WNBA season after suffering a wrist injury in the Sky's most recent game.
This news comes as a major blow to not only the Sky but the entire WNBA. Given how massive of a draw Reese is, her not performing in Chicago's final six regular season games plus any playoff contests (if they make it that far) will mean less interest and attention for the league.
Luckily the WNBA has Caitlin Clark, another rookie sensation who attracts unprecedented attention.
Despite the alleged rivalry that Clark and Reese have with each other, Clark sent a classy message regarding Reese's rookie season before the Indiana Fever's game against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday.
"I think it's definitely sad anytime you see anybody go down with an injury, especially people that you came into this league with," Clark said, per Chloe Peterson. "Especially Angel, you want to see her finish out this year. Obviously, she has had a historic year, and she's done some incredible things.
"For me, getting to play against her, her motor is up there if not best in the league, she just doesn't stop working," Clark continued. "Congratulations to her. I thought she had a tremendous year and I thought she came into the league and really did what she has done well her entire career, as long as I have known her."
Clark then added, "So it's definitely devastating. That's never anything you want to see from a player... but some of those things are unavoidable, and it's sad to see."
We'd imagine that every women's basketball fan will be hoping that Clark can remain healthy for the remainder of this season and that Reese's wrist heals as quickly as possible.