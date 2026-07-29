Connecticut Sun Must Reconsider Toronto Tempo’s Trade Offer for Young Big

The Toronto Tempo are looking to be active at the trade deadline and make a move for a young frontcourt player—a search that makes all the sense in the world for the Tempo. Between Marina Mabrey, Brittney Sykes, Kiki Rice, and Julie Allemand, the roster features a ton of quality guard play. A big rotation of Nyara Sabally, Isabelle Harrison, and Temi Fagbenle doesn’t look bad on paper, but all three have dealt with injuries and the Tempo desperately need help.

They tried to sign Shakira Austin in restricted free agency, but the Washington Mystics matched the offer to retain her. The Tempo have reportedly also had their eyes on Cameron Brink and at least one of Aaliyah Edwards, Aneesah Morrow, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa.

The Athletic’s Annie Costabile reported on July 28, “trade proposals have been sent to two teams—the Los Angeles Sparks and the Connecticut Sun—but were turned down. The Sun’s offer was made earlier in the season while Los Angeles’ offer was more recent, these sources said.”

Costabile also reported that Toronto is offering a future first-round pick—most likely in 2028 when UConn standout Sarah Strong becomes draft-eligible.

With the trade deadline approaching, the Sun should seriously reconsider trading one of their young frontcourt players for a first-round pick.

Connecticut could clear a logjam and get a valuable pick in one swing

May 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Connecticut Sun forward Aneesah Morrow (24) looks on against the Golden State Valkyries in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Between Brittney Griner, Aneesah Morrow, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Aaliyah Edwards, and Raegan Beers, the Sun’s roster features a ton of frontcourt depth. However, there’s also too much positional overlap to give Morrow, Nelson-Ododa, and Edwards the best possible chance to develop. With Griner playing well and likely looking to play in Houston for at least one season, there’s no reason to keep all three of those young players if it means giving the other two more opportunities and gaining a chance to draft a prospect at a different position.

The organization should consider first-round picks incredibly valuable. Connecticut is in an odd position with its impending move to Houston, but one thing is for certain: it doesn’t have its young star to build around yet. That will come with the 2027 WNBA Draft when JuJu Watkins, Madison Booker, Hannah Hidalgo, and many other talented players become draft-eligible.

Once they land a high pick in that draft, the rebuild can truly take off, and a rebuild requires many, many first-round picks whether you go the Mystics route and just field a roster full of rookies and second-year players or package a few picks to move up in a future draft or to trade for an impactful player.

Plus, even with Sykes and Mabrey under contract for another year, there’s no guarantee that the Tempo will make the playoffs in 2027. A disappointing offseason or just one injury that derails the entire season could mean that the Comets enter the 2028 draft with two lottery picks.