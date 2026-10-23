DeWanna Bonner Is Closing in on the Best Possible Validation for Her Mercury Exit

DeWanna Bonner won two WNBA Championships with the Phoenix Mercury in 2009 and 2014. She also helped the team go to the finals last year, taking down the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx along the way. The Mercury ultimately were no match for A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces, especially not once Satou Sabally went down with a concussion, and they were swept in four games.

It only went downhill from there. The Mercury never figured out how to replace Sabally, who left in free agency, and missed the playoffs this season. Once it was certain that the Mercury would not compete for another championship, they agreed to a buyout with 39-year-old Bonner.

“We worked out a buyout agreement that gives her the opportunity to chase a title in what could be her final postseason,” GM Nick U’Ren said about the move, per ESPN’s Alexa Philippou.

Her Mercury exit sparked mixed reactions. On one hand, most fans could understand the desire to go out on a high note, to get one last shot at reaching the top before retirement. On the other hand, it was the second time in two years that Bonner surprisingly left a team during the season after her exit from the Indiana Fever last year, which wasn’t a great look.

Bonner and the Atlanta Dream are now awfully close to claiming that third title she left the Mercury for. Atlanta needs just two more wins to win its first WNBA championship and possibly send Bonner into retirement with yet another trophy. Bonner already proved that she was meant to play for a much better team than the Mercury with retirement looming. If she wins another title and she gets to retire on her own terms, it really doesn’t matter how her decision looked in the moment.

If Bonner chooses to retire after this season, she can do so proudly. Besides the two championships, Bonner already has three consecutive Sixth Player of the Year awards, six All-Star nods, two All-WNBA team selections, and one All-Defensive Second Team honor on her resume. She also currently ranks third on the all-time scoring list behind Diana Taurasi and Tina Charles. A third championship would only add to her legacy. So far, just 12 players have won three or more titles.

DeWanna Bonner Made the Dream a True Title Contender

Sep 27, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream forward DeWanna Bonner (24) reacts after forcing a jump ball against the Washington Mystics in the third quarter during game one of the first round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bonner played only five regular-season games with the Dream, but her impact as a veteran leader was felt immediately. The Dream didn’t lose a single game with her in the rotation, claiming big wins against Minnesota and New York to close out the regular season.

Bonner also came up big in the playoffs. When Allisha Gray had to leave Game 1 of the semifinals with a finger injury, Bonner recorded 23 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals to help lead the Dream to victory. She continued to play extended minutes for the rest of the series, as the Dream swept the Liberty.

Bonner hasn’t been quite as impactful on the court in the finals, but the Dream might not have gotten as far without her, and she is still one of just two players in the rotation with championship experience. That experience, as well as her length, versatility, and poise, makes her an important bench contributor for a Dream team that works with a very tight seven-player rotation.