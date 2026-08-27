DeWanna Bonner Makes Out to the Max With Atlanta Dream Deal

The WNBA's third all-time leading scorer DeWanna Bonner was granted her release by the Phoenix Mercury earlier this week so that she could sign with a contender as the Mercury are out of the mix. That's exactly what happened Wednesday when Bonner signed with the Atlanta Dream for the duration of the season, including the playoffs.

Bonner has now switched teams several times in recent memory, having signed with the Indiana Fever from the Connecticut Sun prior to the 2025 season before abruptly leaving the Fever for the Mercury last year. And now the 17-year veteran joins the Dream, making out great in the process.

Because not only does Bonner get to join an Atlanta team that is primed to contend, giving her one more chance at winning her third championship, but she is going to get a nice paycheck in the process as well.

Bonner is reportedly getting a prorated max deal, which is worth roughly $116,000.

I’m told the deal is for the prorated max which amounts to roughly $116,000 https://t.co/tembJagvcJ — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) August 26, 2026

That money sweetens the pot for Bonner, who was making well under the max with the Mercury (her contract was $500,000 with max deals being north of $1 million), and not producing like a max player.

Bonner was averaging 10.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 39.4% in 27.6 minutes a night for Phoenix.

Obviously the Dream are banking on her experience and scoring prowess being key for them in the stretch run and through the playoffs as they look to bolster their frontcourt with the ability to stretch the floor.

Bonner Could Meet Indiana Fever in First Round

Another juicy subplot to this signing is the standings. The Dream currently sit fourth in the league, with the Fever occupying the fifth spot. That means if the season ended today, the two teams would meet in the first round.

And given the unceremonious way her Fever tenure ended, there is some bad blood there, which was emphasized by Sophie Cunningham's infamous finger point at the expense of Bonner during a meeting between Indiana and Phoenix earlier this year.

That would be on top of Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark facing off.

The standings are bunched enough where that matchup is certainly not set in stone. But it's hard to blame fans for thinking about it given the Bonner news.

However, Atlanta clearly made the prorated max commitment believing that Bonner could help them no matter who they wind up squaring off with in the playoffs.