Sophie Cunningham Makes Insider Claim About 'Unfriendliest' Phoenix Mercury

A comment that Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham made about the Phoenix Mercury's roster during a June 27 episode of her "Show Me Something" podcast is causing a stir.

Cunningham and her co-host, West Wilson, were speaking about Cunningham's uber-viral finger-point at Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (who played for the Fever for some of the 2025 season), as well as the Mercury making a now-deleted social media post showing what appeared to be a cartoon image of Bonner celebrating on the ground, which was captioned, "DE-WANNA PIECE OF THIS?!?"

"You know what's funny, though? I know people in [the Mercury's] organization that [say], like, nobody likes their team this year. They say that they're the unfriendliest group. So, we're not the only ones who feel that way. Internal people feel that way, too," Cunningham said.

Sophie Cunningham saying people within the Phoenix Mercury organization told her “nobody likes” the Mercury’s roster this season.



“They say that they’re the unfriendliest group. So we’re not the only ones who feel that way.” pic.twitter.com/UTrKpjBeLQ — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) June 28, 2026

The reason why Cunningham would potentially have connections to "internal people" in Phoenix's organization is that she spent the first six seasons of her WNBA career with the Mercury before she was traded to the Fever before the 2024 season.

Cunningham didn't elaborate on who she had been talking to, which is probably for the best, because that could have caused that person to lose their job, or at least damaged their standing within Phoenix's organization. But Cunningham saying this outright is still sparking a lot of buzz.

Sophie Cunningham's 'More Going On' Sentiment About Mercury Now Has More Context

This isn't the first time that Cunningham has alluded to potential issues within Phoenix's organization.

During her June 17 appearance on a USA Network segment, Cunningham was talking about the losing streak that Phoenix was on at the time when she said, "You're kind of wondering, is it a culture piece? Or is there stuff more going on? And you mentioned it, with the media stuff, it seems there's more going on," per an X post from USA Network.

"Everyone around the league truly is stunned."



Sophie Cunningham on the suprising slow start to the season for the Mercury ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2QfLLDbkb7 — USA Sports (@usasports) June 18, 2026

While it might sound like Cunningham is merely speculating with these comments, the fact that she was on national television suggests she wouldn't be pulling this out of thin air. And this is especially true, now that she has straight-up said that she's speaking with people within Phoenix's organization.

Fans are entitled to feel however they want about Cunningham and her comments, and they can choose to believe her or not believe her as they'd like.

But there's no question that the Mercury's roster is better than their 7-13 record suggests. And when a team is underperforming relative to its roster talent, there are often outside factors negatively impacting the team. And Cunningham has now referenced this more than once.