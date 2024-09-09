Fever Make ESPN Analysts Rethink Caitlin Clark Takes
ESPN analysts Monica McNutt and Carolyn Peck caught a lot of flak in July for not giving Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark her flowers.
McNutt selected Angel Reese for WNBA Rookie of the Year that month. Her criteria for choosing Reese over Clark was that the Sky had a better record at that point.
Peck also backed Reese for WNBA Rookie of the Year in July. Her reason for doing so was that Reese was putting up "grown woman numbers", implying that Clark was not.
NFL legend Shannon Sharpe appeared to call both McNutt and Peck out last week because, "They've gone quiet now," regarding Clark now running away with the Rookie of the Year award.
"I want y'all to have that same [energy] when y'all was talking. Don't get mad now," Sharpe added.
Perhaps the two ESPN analysts heard his harsh words, because the Fever's recent performance prompted them to praise Clark and her team during an ESPN 'WNBA Countdown' segment on Sunday.
"I think that Indiana is a problem," Peck responded when asked about which of the WNBA's No. 5-7 seeds will be the most dangerous come playoff time, per Ken Swift.
"And the way that they are playing as of late when you look at the numbers of what Caitlin Clark has done, her improvement and how she has adjusted to the speed of the game," Peck added, "She knows how to lay it out on a dime. Her court vision is impeccable."
Peck then praised a behind-the-back pass highlight Clark had against the Los Angeles Sparks on September 4, saying, "I love it."
McNutt then added to Peck's sentiment, saying, "Two of those highlights were a Clark to [Aliyah] Boston connection. Those two have been the second-best scoring duo in the league behind A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young. It has been so incredibly efficient... They've been on terrific tears ever since the All-Star break.
"But it also looks like they're playing with joy," McNutt said. "They are gelling and having fun."
It's nice to see McNutt and Peck acknowledge how elite Clark and the Fever have been — especially because they were once reluctant to do so.