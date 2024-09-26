Fever-Sun Series Confirms Caitlin Clark Does Not Get Special Whistle
The Connecticut Sun eliminated the Indiana Fever from the WNBA Playoffs.
It was a 2-0 sweep following a tightly contested Game 2, eventually won by the Sun 87-81, as Connecticut proved to be the better, deeper, and more experienced team.
But there was one subplot of the contest and series in general worth mentioning: The lack of a superstar whistle for Caitlin Clark.
Back on June 16, Clark's fellow WNBA rookie Angel Reese had remarked that the Fever star gets preferential treatment from officials.
The Chicago Sky standout had said, "I guess some people got a special whistle", with the implication being the officials were in favor of Caitlin and her team.
But in Clark's first two WNBA playoff games, that was anything but the case.
Going back to Game 1, there was the much-discussed play that saw DiJonai Carrington poke Clark in the eye. Aside from all the nonsense that ensued afterward, there was no whistle on the initial play.
Then, in the first quarter of Game 2, DeWanna Bonner closed out into Caitlin's landing space — again with no whistle — which led to a feisty exchange between the two. This took what would have been three free throws off the board.
Later in the game, Clark was notably hacked on a drive by Marina Mabrey; another play that wasn't called a foul on the floor, despite Caitlin winding up on the court following the contact.
This is not to say there was any nefarious intent from the officials, nor as specific bias against Clark — other than what may be typical for a rookie earning respect in the league.
However, it certainly shows the WNBA's biggest star doesn't exactly receive the special whistle Reese once alluded to, and may be justified in some of her noticeable complaints.