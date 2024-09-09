Fever Turnaround In Caitlin Clark's Rookie Season Is Staggering
It is clear that the Indiana Fever have turned things around this season. But just how clear can be seen right in the standings.
The Fever clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2016 on Tuesday of last week. Which means they have been picking near the top of the draft for a while. In fact, the team has had the number one selection in consecutive seasons.
Indiana selected Aliyah Boston out of South Carolina first overall in 2023. The team improved from 5-31 to 13-27 in Boston's first season.
They then of course took Caitlin Clark from Iowa at number one in 2024. The Fever currently sit at 19-17.
Meaning, as pointed out by team play-by-play announcer Pat Boylan, the squad now has more total wins this season than the previous two seasons combined.
Boston was instrumental in the latest victory. Aliyah registered a career-high 30 points in a win over the Atlanta Dream. She added 13 rebounds and 5 assists.
While Clark has been the clear catalyst to this season's dramatic swing. Caitlin put up 26 points, 5 rebounds and 12 assists in the same game. A monster stat line that has become routine.
The Fever are 8-2 since WNBA play resumed out of the Olympics break with Clark producing at a record pace.
Previous members of the roster have also helped with the climb in the standings. Most notably Kelsey Mitchell, the team's third All-Star, who has been in Indiana her whole career.
And Lexie Hull, the squad's new resident defender and shooter, who has been through some struggles with the franchise as well.
Incredibly, the Fever now look like a threat in the upcoming WNBA playoffs. With three stars consistently producing.
Clark in particular is displaying her value to the team's staggering turnaround. Given she is scoring and assisting unlike anyone we've ever seen.
Which is showing up in the standings.