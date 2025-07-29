Gabby Williams Blasts WNBA Hypocrisy in CBA Talks: 'Unrivaled Saved the WNBA’s Butt'

As the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations continue between the WNBA and the players association (WNBPA), the Unrivaled league has become a hot topic of discussion––and according to Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams, Unrivaled “saved the WNBA’s butt.”

Unrivaled––the new 3x3 league started by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart that debuted in January of 2025––was created to provide many in the WNBA an option to play domestically in the offseason, offering competitive salaries and upper tier training facilities.

But according to Williams, the WNBA wants to push Unrivaled out.

“Especially being in the CBA meeting yesterday, it’s very clear that the league wants to push away all other leagues,” Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams commented after a July 17 in-person meeting she attended to go over a potential new agreement between players and the league.

“especially being in that CBA meeting yesterday, it’s very clear that the league wants to push away all other leagues” man!!!!!!! gabby would take down cathy and co. all by herself if she could. GET THEM pic.twitter.com/eJMMUJSYvA — 🏀 (@useyourlegs) July 18, 2025

And as expressed in an appearance on Good Game with Sarah Spain ,Williams is clearly not on the same page with the WNBA, pointing out the paradox of the league's stance toward Unrivaled saying, “I think Unrivaled saved the WNBA’s butt this year because a lot of players made it on time to training camp, which is ironic that the W doesn’t like Unrivaled because the W wouldn’t have had a lot of players without Unrivaled.”

having players willing to talk about this topic in this way is so important pic.twitter.com/Xwe8jTSWMm — dani🍓 (@hereetoyap) July 29, 2025

Williams is referencing the prioritization rule, which is the controversial clause that requires players who go overseas in the offseason and have three years of experience in the WNBA to report to their team by the start of training camp or by May 1, whichever is later. And if they miss the start of the regular season, they face suspension for the year––despite the overlapping of some international season schedules.

As the league grows, Williams alluded to talks about having to lengthen the season as new teams get added.

“Of course we’re going to have to lengthen the season and I think that is the ultimate goal,” Williams told Spain. “But if they lengthen the season and force us to not play in these other leagues, maybe I won’t be in the W if I get a much better offer from Unrivaled or from another team overseas. And I think a lot of players are thinking about that.”

Williams has been very vocal about the cage she feels the WNBA is trying to put players in in the past––feeling it unfair to impose such strict guidelines without offering the compensation to match.

Gabby Williams speaks about how the WNBA can do better when it comes to international players 🗣️



"Our commissioner talked about us being able to, you know, make $700,000. That's actually not true at all. There's not one player who makes that." pic.twitter.com/RPh7IzN4lh — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 26, 2024

“It would make sense if they were paying us more here but it still isn't the case, even with the new proposal,” Williams told media members in an interview during All-Star weekend. “It’s very clear now that they want to push Unrivaled out, push [Athletes Unlimited] out…so I think now more than ever it’s important to push against these kinds of issues.”

It’s clear the league and the WNBPA currently aren’t seeing eye-to-eye in contract negotiations, but they’ll need to find common ground by October 31, when the current CBA expires—or risk a potential work stoppage ahead of the 2026 season. If a resolution isn’t reached, some players may start viewing Unrivaled as a more viable permanent alternative.

