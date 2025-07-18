WNBA Star Claims League Wants to 'Push Unrivaled Out' Amid Tense CBA Negotiations

In tandem with WNBA All-Star weekend festivities, WNBA officials met with the players association (WNBPA) to discuss the leagues next CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) which is the contract that determines the agreements between the league and players––defining what’s next for the future of women’s basketball.

In addition to the members that sit on the WNBPA, many players in the league sat in on the meeting, showcasing the negotiation’s importance.

But after Minnesota Lynx star Courtney Williams walked out of the closed door meeting cheekily stating “I need to go take…2 shots bro, to get my energy right,” it was clear the two sides were not seeing eye-to-eye––one of the issues being the way the WNBA views their players participating in other basketball leagues, namely Unrivaled and Athletes Unlimited.

Courtney Williams on the WNBA’s CBA meeting today in Indiana:



“That CBA meeting stressed me out. I gotta get my energy back together. I gotta go to the room and get me a shot or something.”

pic.twitter.com/jy9X4zrCRf — Stud Budz HQ (@StudBudzHQ) July 17, 2025

“Especially being in the CBA meeting yesterday, it’s very clear that the league wants to push away all other leagues without still paying us more than those other leagues pay us,” Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams told the media Friday.

“It would make sense if they were paying us more here but it still isn't the case, even with the new proposal. And it’s very clear now that they want to push Unrivaled out, push [Athletes Unlimited] out…so I think now more than ever it’s important to push against these kinds of issues.”

“especially being in that CBA meeting yesterday, it’s very clear that the league wants to push away all other leagues” man!!!!!!! gabby would take down cathy and co. all by herself if she could. GET THEM pic.twitter.com/eJMMUJSYvA — 🏀 (@useyourlegs) July 18, 2025

Williams has been outspoken about the low wages the WNBA offers its players and has, in the past, opted to sit out seasons in favor of playing overseas, where compensation for women’s basketball is significantly higher.

Unrivaled co-founder and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, responded to critics that claimed the 3x3 league is a conflict of interest––saying if CBA negotiations fail, players would just leave and go play for Unrivaled––in a July 10 postgame interview.

"There's no like rivalry. We support one another," Collier said. "I think both of us lift each other up. You know, we're not in competing seasons, we're in opposite seasons and the W success is Unrivaled success and vice versa."

"We're trying to get players paid," Collier continued. "We're trying to grow players brands to keep them relevant in the offseason. ... I don't know where that like rivalry narrative comes from because all we try to do is lift players up. We've never said we're in competition with the W."

The current CBA ends in October and if there isn’t a negotiation reached, Collier, who also serves as vice president of the WNBPA, has said players are prepared for a lockout.

With the way things seem to be going, it’s apparent there is a ways to go in order for that not to happen.

Recommended Reading: