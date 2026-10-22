Gabby Williams’ ‘No Chance’ Admission Highlights Valkyries’ Biggest Finals Weakness

The Atlanta Dream scored 97 points to win Game 3 of the WNBA Finals by a 26-point margin. They shot 49% from the field and 41% on 3-pointers. They also won the turnover battle 10-17 and dominated the paint with 44 points compared to the Golden State Valkyries’ 20.

The Valkyries, meanwhile, converted only 35% of their field-goal attempts, conceded 22 points off turnovers, and struggled to get points from three of their five starters. Kayla Thornton, Kiah Stokes, and Veronica Burton combined for just five points.

That lack of offensive production isn’t very unusual for the Valkyries. They found a rhythm in the first two playoff rounds, but they are not generally a team that wins games by making big shots and outscoring opponents. They lean on their defense, wear down their opponents, and significantly cut down the number of points they need to score to win. They only gave up 90 points six times during the regular season. The Dream’s 97 points are the most they gave up in regulation all season long.

“They scored…97,” Gabby Williams said after the game, per a video on the WNBA’s YouTube channel. “We have no chance. We have to just go back to our defense, and that will get our offense going.”

The Valkyries’ best chances of winning the championship rest on their ability to bring this series back to a low-scoring, slow grind. If they cannot do that, the Dream have the upper hand. The Valkyries’ offense has yet to make it to the finals, while the Dream figured some things out in Game 3.

The Valkyries Haven’t Had a Good Scoring Game Yet

Oct 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (22) dribbles against the Atlanta Dream in the fourth quarter during game three of the 2026 WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game 1 was exactly the type of game the Valkyries know how to win. Both teams shot below 35% from the field, and the Dream went 4-of-25 from the 3-point line.

Since then, Atlanta has figured out how to get going offensively. They have gotten to the free-throw line much more than the Valkyries because they are attacking the paint and rim more actively. Most importantly, they finally figured out how to score against the Valkyries’ defense. Allisha Gray was the only one who had an inefficient night from the field with 2-for-8 shooting in Game 3, but she is also dealing with a finger injury.

The Valkyries still haven’t shot over 35% from the field. Even Gabby Williams has struggled to find her shot after a strong 26-point outing in Game 1.

If the Valkyries cannot figure out how to make some shots, it could cost them the title, especially if their defense isn’t at its best. When the Dream are defending well and making shots, they are very difficult to beat. The same goes for the Valkyries, but they simply haven’t shown the same offensive capability yet.