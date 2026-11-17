The Washington Mystics may not have won the top pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft in Sunday’s lottery, but they still came away with a big win. Thanks to the Chicago Sky’s struggles, they will now get a second lottery pick for Ariel Atkins. They already got Sonia Citron out of that trade—and this time, they will get to add a lottery pick after making the playoffs.

JuJu Watkins is the consensus number-one pick if she declares for the 2027 draft instead of returning to USC for her final year of eligibility. Madison Booker and Hannah Hidalgo are the other players who are expected to go in the top three. The Mystics have the third overall pick, so they are at the mercy of the Tempo and Houston Comets.

If Hannah Hidalgo falls to number three, she will be the perfect addition for the Mystics. Although small, Hidalgo is a high-energy player, a disruptive defender, and a playmaker. Adding her to a young core of Citron, Kiki Iriafen, Shakira Austin, Georgia Amoore, and Lauren Betts would help take the Mystics to the next level.

Hannah Hidalgo would be a great fit with the Mystics

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo drives to the basket during a NCAA women's basketball game against Detroit Mercy at Purcell Pavilion on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The ball is never safe around Hannah Hidalgo. She set an NCAA single-game steals record with 16 steals and recently became the first player to record 2,000 points and 500 steals.

The Mystics had the second-best defensive rating in the WNBA this past season, but they ranked last in steals per game. Adding Hidalgo to that big, physical defense anchored by Shakira Austin and her 1.2 blocks per game, would make the Mystics a real nightmare to score against.

Washington wasn’t quite as successful offensively, finishing twelfth in offensive rating. The Mystics mainly lacked playmaking and 3-point shooting on that end of the floor, relying heavily on their size in the paint to get buckets.

Hidalgo might not address the 3-point shooting right away. She shot only 25.4% last season, but made 40% of her 3-pointers the year before and 34% as a freshman. She’s currently shooting 40% this season. However, hasn’t played any tough opponents yet. Still, there’s hope that she will develop a serviceable 3-point shot at the pro level.

She would immediately help with the playmaking, though. Hidalgo has only averaged fewer than five assists once in her college career. Drafting her would ease Citron’s playmaking burden.

The Mystics played two rookie point guards this past season in Georgia Amoore and Alicia Florez. Besides being a rookie, Amoore was also fresh off an ACL tear and needed some time to find her footing. That put a lot of pressure on Citron to take over playmaking duties, while also being the team’s best perimeter scorer. Her assists per game almost doubled, but her 3-point shooting percentage dropped. More playmaking and someone who can get her easier shots should help her rediscover her efficiency from behind the arc. Hidalgo comes with the added bonus of having played with Citron before and knowing exactly where she needs to get the ball.

Moreover, her speed should also allow her to score at the WNBA level while she’s still working on her outside shot. The Mystics could use someone with her speed in transition or to break down one-on-one matchups in half-court sets.