How Trinity Rodman's Record Contract Compares to WNBA Salaries

Trinity Rodman recently made waves in the world of women's sports by agreeing to a record contract with the Washington Spirit of the NWSL. The deal is reportedly worth more than $2 million per year, including bonuses, and will make her the highest paid player in the history of the league.

Of course, this news comes as WNBA players are in the midst of CBA negotiations that could set an entire new salary structure.

So, how does what Rodman is earning with the Spirit compare with current WNBA pay and what is reportedly on the table in discussions?

Rodman's Salary Dwarfs Current WNBA Deals

The truth is, Rodman's NWSL deal far exceeds what any player in the WNBA is making currently.

Per Spotrac, Jackie Young of the Las Vegas Aces was the top paid player on an annual basis in 2025, with a salary figure of $252,450—which is obviously much less than Rodman's new contract.

And that disparity gets even worse when looking at players who aren't earning the max or are still on rookie deals. For instance, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who is the biggest name in women's sports, has a salary worth $84, 514 a year at this juncture.

WNBA Money to Jump Significantly With New CBA

Of course, using current WNBA salary data is a bit skewed considering whatever the new CBA ultimately looks like, it will include significant raises.

According to Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports, the offer on the table from the league includes max salaries of over $1.3 million, with average salaries exceeding $530,000, when factoring in revenue sharing. With those numbers jumping to $2 million and $780,000 over the length of the proposed deal.

Those figures would put the top WNBA contracts closer to and eventually on par with Rodman's, and the minimum and average numbers would be far greater than the current benchmarks in the NWSL.

The sticking point in discussions around the WNBA has apparently been the revenue share, as all parties involved are attempting to strike an agreement that best factors in the explosive growth the league has seen over the last two seasons.

However, regardless of the way the deal itself ultimately shakes out, WNBA salaries should rise to where they no longer are used as a paltry comparison—since it is only a matter of time before record-breaking deals are signed, assuming a CBA can be agreed upon.

