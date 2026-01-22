WNBA Schedule Release Raises Stakes Amid CBA Negotiations

When the WNBA announced the release of the 2026 season schedule, surely most everyone had the same thought: What about the CBA?

That's because the players and the league have been in a highly publicized standoff with a work stoppage frequently floated as a real possibility.

However, the league chose to go business as usual in announcing the dates for the 2026 campaign, with a logical explanation attached.

Per ESPN's Alexa Philippou, the WNBA had this to say regarding the timing of the schedule drop:

“Releasing the 2026 schedule is a key step as we prepare for the WNBA’s 30th season and allows teams, partners, broadcasters and fans to begin the essential planning for the year ahead.”

The league views the schedule release as a necessary part of business operations that allows teams to start logistical planning, sell ticket packages... also to secure optimal arena dates, all the more crucial for teams who don't own their arenas https://t.co/atKTctzofC — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) January 21, 2026

But building fan anticipation for the return of the WNBA serves another purpose that raises stakes during CBA negotiations.

2026 WNBA Schedule Release Applies Pressure to Players

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) hug Sunday, July 13, 2025, ahead of the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whether explicitly intended or not, the WNBA's 2026 schedule release serves as a leverage play against the players.

Once fans of the league get the calendar in front of them and can circle matchups like Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever opening up against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings, any outcome otherwise only leads to disappointment.

everybody asking why would the league drop the schedule with no CBA in place?



it was a play. pressure the players into signing the CBA. league is ready to go. are you?



fans getting excited. everybody ready except yall. how you wanna play this....



def strategic 🧐 — E.A.🤴🏾 (@crashoutking1) January 22, 2026

And given the WNBA and the league's teams coordinated a schedule release event, pushback could fall at the feet of players—at least from a public relations standpoint.

WNBA Momentum Cannot Be Halted

Oct 3, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert talks during a presser before the start of game one of the 2025 WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The WNBA has entered crunch time when it comes to getting a CBA done. The schedule puts a reality of what could be missed right in front of everyone to see if an agreement isn't struck soon. And before games even commence there are two expansion drafts, free agency, and the WNBA Draft to attend to.

At this juncture it is likely further posturing will only serve to test the patience of supporters and risk halting the momentum that put what is potentially a transformative new agreement on the table in the first place.

Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo offered words of caution in regards to this possible shift in perception amid the stalemate during an appearance on the A Touch More podcast.

“Some of the rhetoric I’ve heard from their side has been a little bit troublesome. When a deal is presented that’s over a million [dollar] max salary and revenue share, it’s called a ‘slap in the face.’Like, just use different words. And I’m worried the players might be getting to a point where they might be losing some of the support from the public. And I think that has been a big part of this all along.”

Rebecca Lobo ‘worried’ WNBA players are losing fan support in CBA talks https://t.co/VdNI1723sW pic.twitter.com/4w6b7lBmUt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 16, 2026

This is why the WNBA proceeding as normal is significant, because the only way to ensure continued growth is to stay on schedule.

