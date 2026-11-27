Unrivaled announced in late October that it had terminated Kate Martin’s contract. It seemed like another tough blow for Martin, who had been cut twice in the 2026 WNBA season and finished the campaign on a development contract with the Chicago Sky.

However, Martin was ready for an offseason change, as she revealed on the Australian podcast Cut to the Jase after her first three games with the Bendigo Spirit in the WNBL.

Martin praised Unrivaled for offering an offseason alternative and bringing many of the best WNBA players together, but also admitted, “Challenging yourself in that way can be very beneficial, but it can also be a little bit detrimental to the self-confidence at times, too, so I just had to make a business decision more than anything. This is my career, and I wanted to be able to come to a league or a team where I could work on things. I’m not really going to be working on new moves when I’m just trying to survive playing against Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, players like that.”

She also added, “Last year at Unrivaled, I didn’t get the minutes that I wanted for an offseason league, and so I felt like … I wasted my offseason last year, and then I went into the WNBA season not feeling super prepared, not having a bunch of live exposure, and then I got cut twice.”

Martin averaged just 10 minutes over 13 games in the 2026 Unrivaled season, which added up to a total of 135.6 minutes. That’s the equivalent of a little more than three WNBA games. A young player hoping to improve enough to stick in the WNBA needs more on-court experience than that. Three games into her WNBL stint, Martin has already played 70 minutes. She’s definitely getting the reps she wanted.

Playing in the WNBL should help revive Martin’s WNBA career

Jul 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kate Martin (21) reacts against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The WNBL has a reputation for helping fringe WNBA players develop and come back better than ever. Veronica Burton, who actually helped inspire Martin’s move to Bendigo, played one season for the Spirit before returning to the WNBA as the 2025 Most Improved Player. Even Jackie Young played in the WNBL before she was named WNBA MIP in 2022.

This WNBL season also features several WNBA players hoping to improve besides Martin. Rookies Georgia Amoore, Teonni Key, Gianna Kneepkens, and Madina Okot are some of the most fun young additions to the WNBL. But more experienced players, like Han Xu, are also taking advantage of the opportunity.

Martin is still playing with and against great players, but she is getting more reps than she would have in Unrivaled. Martin is now starting for the Spirit. Her best game was a 19-point performance against the Tasmania Jewels. She made seven of her twelve field goals, including two 3-pointers, grabbed five rebounds, and got one steal and one block each.

That’s the kind of reps and touches Martin needs to build confidence and develop new skills, which will help her carve out a role in the WNBA. If Martin continues to play well in the WNBL, some WNBA teams looking for extra 3-and-D wing depth—maybe even the Indiana Fever—will undoubtedly consider her, and not only because she brings a dedicated fanbase with her wherever she goes.