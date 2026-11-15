Fever Could Consider Reuniting Kate Martin With Caitlin Clark After WNBL Stint

Whoever takes over the Indiana Fever’s front office has their work cut out for them. The organization needs to build a legitimate contender around Caitlin Clark very, very soon.

One of the team’s biggest needs is on the wing. They need a lengthy, athletic wing who can defend the top perimeter players in the WNBA game after game. That’s easier said than done, though. Free agency isn’t exactly teeming with players like that, and some of the best wings who are entering free agency probably won’t join the Fever for next season.

Rebecca Allen announced her retirement earlier this year. Moreover, it’s difficult to imagine that DiJonai Carrington would want to come to Indiana, and a reunion with DeWanna Bonner won’t happen either. Even Jackie Young, who is from Indiana, seems like a long shot because the Las Vegas Aces have a very good thing going with her and A’ja Wilson.

The Fever could look to Kate Martin, Clark’s college teammate, to at least add some depth on the wing now that she’s getting reps in the WNBL.

Playing in the WNBL should help Kate Martin’s development

Jun 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks guard Kate Martin (21) drives to the basket against the Portland Fire in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not long ago, bringing Kate Martin to Indiana wouldn’t have made sense. The Fever need role players who are ready to win at the highest level, and Martin was struggling to just stick in the W. After it was announced that she wouldn’t play in Unrivaled this offseason, some fans even wondered if her playing days were already coming to an abrupt end.

Martin is now playing for the Bendigo Spirit in the WNBL. Playing in Australia has helped many players return to the WNBA much improved. Jackie Young, Veronica Burton, and Naz Hillmon are some prominent examples. So, there’s a sense that Martin should return to the WNBA more confident and ready to make a real impact.

Her WNBL stint is off to a good start so far. Entering the Spirit’s game against the Sydney Flames, Martin hadn’t even been with the team for a full 24 hours and only went through one shootaround. Nevertheless, coach Kennedy Kereama played her for 21 minutes and praised her efforts and IQ in the postgame media availability.

Martin finished the game with 5 points and 2 rebounds. It was a modest stat line, but she finished with a team-high +/- of +26 and made many hustle plays, like battling for rebounds and tipping them to her teammates. She also spent some time guarding Lauren Nicholson, a two-time champ and former All-WNBL Second Team member, and Jazmin Shelley. The two are the Flames’ leading scorers.

If this first game is any indication, Martin will get plenty of reps in Australia, which will prepare her for a better WNBA future.

Martin would be a marginal addition for the Fever compared to some of the bigger names hitting free agency. Still, it could help to add a 3-and-D wing who knows what it takes to win next to Caitlin Clark.