Minnesota Lynx Show Gap Between Them and Golden State Valkyries

The matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday night was a showdown consisting of the WNBA's top two teams record wise. However, the Lynx proved there is a bigger gap than the standings suggest.

Rookie Olivia Miles once again wowed for Minnesota, putting up a stat line of 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists. That was on 8-10 shooting and came complete with a highlight reel side step three and a behind-the-back dime that led to a Kayla McBride three.

However, Miles has plenty of help on what is a loaded Lynx squad. Napheesa Collier is back and back to full strength. And with her going to work, Minnesota's starting five is easily the most complete unit in the league.

In fact, all five Lynx starters are averaging double figures. And none of them are scoring less than 14 points per game.

On the other side, the Valkyries may be stalwarts defensively, but they are lacking the consistent shot creation to be able to hang with Minnesota. Golden State currently ranks first in defensive rating, but seventh on the offensive end. Meanwhile, the Lynx are top 3 in both categories and have the best Net Rating in the league.

Their 77-66 victory gave them a four game cushion over the Valkyries for first-place.

Miles Suffers Ankle Tweak

It wasn't all good news for Minnesota, as Miles tweaked her ankle in stepping on Collier's foot late in the game. She appeared to be in some significant pain on the baseline before checking out and heading to the locker room. Miles returned to the bench but did not reenter the contest.

After the game coach Cheryl Reeve didn't have much of an update.

“She did tweak it but I don’t have any idea where it’s at. I haven’t seen the play yet. So obviously we’re hoping that she’s okay," Reeve said.

Fortunately for Minnesota they only have three games left before the World Cup break. The Lynx play Friday in Washington D.C. against the Mystics, have a rematch at home versus the Valkyries on August 24, and then travel to Atlanta to play the Dream on August 30.

After that, they don't play again until September 18 versus the New York Liberty. So assuming Miles suffered what clearly appeared to be an ankle sprain of some sort, one would hope the Lynx won't be without her beyond this month.