Olivia Miles Talks WNBA Rookie Season, MVP Buzz, Facing Fever Backcourt and More

Minnesota Lynx rookie sensation Olivia Miles has taken the WNBA by storm in 2026.

Not only has Miles already locked up Rookie of the Year, but she has worked her way into the MVP conversation as well, all while at the helm of the league-leading Minnesota Lynx.

But aside from Miles' ability to attack the basket with her array of layup finishes, set up her teammates with beautiful passes, and her fiery competitive nature, she has also become known for her signature look—notably her trademark goggles.

I spoke with Olivia Miles about how she has turned that into a partnership with GlassesUSA.com for the Trust Your Vision collection, along with the biggest storylines from her breakout rookie campaign.

Olivia Miles for GlassesUSA.com

Robin Lundberg: Olivia, from doing the research, you wear the goggles, but it was purely an eyesight thing. Did you ever realize it would become your signature look?

Olivia Miles: No, I didn't. You know, I obviously just wore them because I needed them to see. But yeah, I think it kind of matches with the way I play, and the vision, the passing and stuff. So it kind of just became a whole part of my brand. And obviously this partnership makes sense because it's something that's so integrated in my life, both on and off the court.

RL: I remember I was there on draft night and you were talking to Holly Rowe, and you talked about your IQ, and your feel for the game being unmatched. And you immediately walked it back. Now, I knew what you meant at the time, but you've got to have that confidence sometimes, which makes me think, are you surprised at all how easily you've acclimated to the WNBA?

OM: I think yes and no. I've always had that sort of confidence in myself, and I feel like as athletes you have to. And yeah, I backtracked a little bit because I didn't want it to come off as arrogant or snobby or whatever. But I truly meant it in the sense that I know the work I put in. I know what I bring to the table. So I knew that I would have a good feel for the game, but I didn't realize how big of an opportunity and big of a role I'd have right away and the ability to showcase that. So I'm just grateful that I landed in a situation that was favorable to that.

RL: How much has that situation helped you? Cheryl Reeve from the beginning has kind of let you play your game.

OM: Yeah, I mean, it's everything, right? And including the vets that I'm surrounded by, they kind of let me be me and make mistakes and be a rookie. And it's very rare. And I'm very grateful. I acknowledge that. But yeah, it's everything. When you're in an environment that supports you and wants you to be you and bring the best version of what you do on the court, it's really easy to be successful. So I'm just grateful.

RL: Napheesa Collier has come back recently. What's it been like playing with her?

OM: I mean, it's awesome. Phee brings so much to the table, both offensively and defensively. But I think most importantly is her leadership and intangibles, and her communication and her poise, and what she brings to our team from a vocal standpoint. She allows us to feel confident in what we're doing, but also holds us accountable and gives us a different perspective than coach, which is helpful from a peer-to-peer stance. But she's obviously an MVP-caliber player. So having her back makes things a little bit easier for us on both ends of the floor.

RL: You mentioned MVP. What's it like to hear your name mentioned in those talks?

OM: Yeah, I mean, it's definitely crazy, something I didn't expect. But it means a lot, just given the work that I've put in and everything that I've been able to do this season. It's really special to have the opportunity to represent the Lynx in that way and also represent myself and have people recognize that what I'm doing is hard and getting credit for that, for sure.

RL: What do you think you're going to need to adjust the most as the season goes along? Because you're obviously going to see some different looks. Indiana started trapping you in that game the other night, and those are defenses other teams are going to send your way. What do you think is the biggest thing that you can actually improve on in season? I would ask going forward, but I'm saying in-season because you are contenders.

OM: I think just continuing to want to get better, watching a lot of film, taking care of my body, just doing things—as many things off the court that will translate on the court. So yeah, I've just been getting better by getting with my coaches, obviously Hall of Fame coaches, watching a lot of film, picking their brain about different coverages that they've seen in their career. And then just adjusting. You know, I've seen every sort of defense thrown at me. I know which ones are more difficult for me than others. So, just really fine-tuning those aspects of my game before playoffs.

Olivia Miles for GlassesUSA.com

RL: You've had some big matchups recently. I just mentioned the Fever one. I remember you were asked about that matchup at halftime. I won't specify Caitlin Clark or Kelsey Mitchell. What about what they're doing as a backcourt together? What's that like to see from afar and up close?

OM: Yeah, it's definitely cool. The league has a lot of great guards, and seeing them doing what they're doing and the amount of points they're putting up is just ridiculous. Obviously, we got to experience it firsthand. Kelsey had like 37 against us. So it was kind of crazy to see that. But I always have a great love and appreciation for great guards. And when there's two of them on the same court, it makes them kind of hard to deal with. You've got a pick your poison sort of situation. They're something you want to pay attention to, and I look forward to that matchup as we get down to the end of the season.

RL: I talked to Coach Reeve about it at the All-Star Game with you and Caitlin being in the same backcourt, and she emphasized the guard play. Do you see that as a changing of the guard, if you will, in the WNBA? Because you've got yourself, you've got Caitlin, Paige Bueckers, so on and so forth. It feels like the play style is shifting as the league is growing.

OM: Yeah, for sure. It's been a majority big-run league, and you can argue it still is with A'ja [Wilson], but there's a lot of great guards. You have KP [Kelsey Plum], you have Kahleah Copper, you have all these guards who are really, really good and add a lot to the game. And it's been fun to compete against them each and every night. And I think the guard play brings a more dynamic and flashy and interesting look and feel to the game. Bigs are good, but it's more physical, rough and tough down there, down low. I think the guards bring a lot more finesse, which has been really fun to watch and I think brings a lot of new fans.

RL: You mentioned A'ja. I think you have the Aces next. Is there a team that you look at and go, from the perch that you're sitting at, that has felt like the team that's closest to your level? Or is there just that much parity right now?

OM: Yeah, there's a lot of parity. I think we still have a lot to do to get better. I think the Aces, we just match up really well with one another. So I'd say they're pretty similar in that regard. But it's us, them, and the Valkyries at the top of the league. So we're probably the most comparable down the stretch of the season. So it'll be a good game for us on the road. It's always hard to go in someone else's house and take them down. So we're looking forward to that matchup.

RL: Last thing for you, have you had a favorite moment this season? Something that you'll always take away from this rookie campaign?

OM: There's been a lot of great moments. I think one that was definitely cool was witnessing my teammate [Kayla McBride] score 10 threes the other night. Being a part of history like that and doing it on your home court and they're chanting her name in the crowd, it's special. The Fever game was pretty cool too, just given the energy around it and how many fans were in the building. That was the most fans that I've experienced at Target Center this year. And I think one of the most highly watched WNBA games ever. So it was cool. Those are cool moments to be a part of. At the end of the day, it's just fun to compete against great players, and that's what you get to do in the league. So I'm having fun.

RL: Well, I appreciate the time, Olivia, and good luck as you continue going forward. It's been awesome to watch you this rookie season. And you can certainly trust your vision when you watch Olivia.