Most Points Scored in a WNBA Game: Individual and Team Records

The WNBA is back for its 30th anniversary season. And with thirty years of history, come many big scoring performances.

These are the highest single-game scoring totals, both individually and for each franchise.

WNBA Single Game Record, 53 Points: A'ja Wilson and Liz Cambage

The record for top scoring performance is shared by reigning MVP A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, and Liz Cambage, who reached the mark with the Dallas Wings. Wilson's total came in a Vegas win over the Atlanta Dream on August 22, 2023. While Cambage hit the number in a Wings blowout victory over the New York Liberty on July 17, 2018.

The rest of the top 5 is rounded out by Riquna Williams, who scored 51 for the now defunct Tulsa Shock in 2013; Maya Moore, who dropped 48 for the Minnesota Lynx in a game in 2014; and Lauren Jackson and Diana Taurasi, who each tallied 47 in a contest, for the Seattle Storm in 2007 and the Phoenix Mercury in 2006, respectively.

This makes Wilson the only active player on the list.

The Mercury have the highest single-game scoring performance by a team, tallying 127 in a July 24, 2010 double-overtime win over the Lynx.

The following are the top single-game scoring performances for each franchise (listed alphabetically).

Atlanta Dream, Betty Lennox (44): Lennox scored 44 points in a loss to the Connecticut Sun on June 27, 2008. Current Dream star Rhyne Howard came just one point shy of the mark, scoring 43 in a win over the Los Angeles Sparks in 2023.

The Dream franchise record for most total points in game is 112 set in a July 2, 2023 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Chicago Sky, Elena Delle Donne (45): Delle Donne is the standard for scoring with the Sky. She notched 45 points in a win over the Dream on June 24, 2015. She also holds the second-highest tally, scoring 40 in another game the same season.

The Sky franchise record for most total points in game is 115 set in a August 18, 2018 double-overtime win over the Indiana Fever.

Connecticut Sun, DeWanna Bonner (41):

Jun 12, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) shoots a free throw against the Chicago Sky during the first half of a basketball game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Bonner, the third all-time leading scorer in WNBA history (behind Taurasi and Tina Charles) had 41 points in a June 8, 2023 win over the Aces during her tenure with Connecticut.

The Sun franchise record for most total points in game is 110, registered in wins over the Sky and Sparks, in the 2018 and 2007 seasons, respectively.

Dallas Wings, Liz Cambage (53): Cambage has a share of the record as mentioned above, while Paige Bueckers is second on the list, having dropped 44 during a loss to the Sparks in her rookie season.

The Wings franchise record for most total points in game is 117 set in a June 18, 2016 triple-overtime win over the Mercury.

Golden State Valkyries, Veronica Burton (30): The Valkyries are only one season in, so the record book is not deep. Burton tallied 30 in a 2025 win over the Washington Mystics.

The Valkyries franchise record for most total points in game is 102 set in a July 12, 2025 loss to the Aces.

Indiana Fever, Kelsey Mitchell (38):

Sep 30, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) celebrates after making a play against the Las Vegas Aces during the second quarter of game five of the second round of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Mitchell is all over the Fever's single-game leaderboard. She has seven of the top eight individual game scoring totals (the other belonging to Caitlin Clark), including the top four. She scored 38, the franchise record, twice, both coming against the Sun, one in a game in 2025, the other in 2019.

The Fever franchise record for most total points in game is 110, registered in wins over the Wings and Mercury in 2024 and 2010.

Las Vegas Aces, A'ja Wilson (53): Wilson holds the tie for the WNBA mark, and thus the Aces record. She's also second on the list for Las Vegas having scored 42 in a 2024 contest.

The Aces franchise record for most total points in game is 118 set in a July 4, 2021 win over the Dream.

Los Angeles Sparks, Kristi Toliver (43): Toliver scored 43 in a July 3, 2015 win over the Shock. Lisa Leslie and Candace Parker are up next on the list for the Sparks, having notched 41 and 40 points.

The Sparks franchise record for most total points in game is 115 set in a August 18, 2017 double-overtime win over the Sky.

Minnesota Lynx, Maya Moore (48): Moore dropped 48 in a victory over the Dream on July 22, 2014.

The Lynx franchise record for most total points in game is 124 set in a July 24, 2010 double-overtime loss to the Mercury.

New York Liberty, Breanna Stewart (45):

Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoot against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Stewart sets the scoring pace for the Liberty. She scored 45 in a May 21, 2023 victory over the Fever. Stewart also had a 43 point, a 42 point and a 40 point performance that same season.

The Liberty franchise record for most total points in game is 116 set in a July 6, 2022 win over the Aces.

Phoenix Mercury, Diana Taurasi (47): The league's all-time leading scorer fittingly holds the top-five slots for the Mercury. Her 47 in an August 10, 2006 win over the Houston Comets is her career-best.

The Mercury franchise record for most total points in game is the league-record 127 set in the July 24, 2010 2OT win over the Lynx.

Seattle Storm, Lauren Jackson (47): Jackson recorded 47 points in a July 24, 2007 overtime loss to the Mystics. The next several spots on the Storm leaderboard are occupied by Jewell Loyd.

The Storm franchise record for most total points in game is 111, registered four times in games in 2022, 2010 (twice) and 2007.

Washington Mystics, Elena Delle Donne (37): Delle Donne also holds the Mystics record with 37 in a September 1, 2017 overtime victory over the Storm. Ariel Atkins is next for the franchise with 36.

The Mystics franchise record for most total points in game is 118 set in a September 7, 2016 win over the Sky.