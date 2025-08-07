Mystics and Sun Think Toward Future With Aaliyah Edwards WNBA Trade Deadline Deal

Midseason trades aren’t all too common in the WNBA, but the 2025 season has seen several notable moves—including a high-profile swap between the Minnesota Lynx and Dallas Wings that sent DiJonai Carrington to Minnesota in exchange for Diamond Miller, and the Seattle Storm acquiring Brittney Sykes from the Washington Mystics while also picking up Alysha Clark.

But the Mystics weren’t done yet. Just hours before the WNBA trade deadline closed, Washington finalized a last-minute deal sending forward Aaliyah Edwards to Connecticut in exchange for Sun guard Jacy Sheldon.

Breaking: The Washington Mystics' Aaliyah Edwards has been traded to the Connecticut Sun in exchange for Jacy Sheldon and the right to swap Washington's 2026 first-round pick (MIN's) for Connecticut's first-round pick (NY's). pic.twitter.com/VBlKEjIpdD — espnW (@espnW) August 7, 2025

The trade also included draft pick swaps which give the Mystics the right to swap their 2026 1st round pick––which the Minnesota Lynx currently own––for Connecticut’s, who the New York Liberty own.

Aaliyah Edwards Trade Rumors Come to Fruition Hours Before WNBA Trade Deadline

Jul 8, 2025; Fairfax, Virginia, USA; Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards (24) drives to the basket during the first half against the Chicago Sky at EagleBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

It wasn’t shocking to see Edwards traded from Washington, as sources told ESPN in early July the franchise was engaging in conversations with other teams to find her a new home. And after healing from a low back contusion that Edwards sustained in training camp that kept her out for much of the beginning of the season, the second-year player was relegated to coming off the bench––losing her starting spot to rookie Kiki Iriafen.

As a starter for the Mystics in their 2024 season, Edwards had too much potential to come off the bench and it's possible Washington felt her trade stock was valuable enough to continue a rebuild of the team around their young core that includes rookies Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin.

Acquiring Sheldon––a second year guard––looks to help fill the backcourt gap left by the departure of Brittney Sykes, who, as previously stated, was traded to the Storm for wing Alysha Clark and Zia Cooke (who was waived shortly after).

It’s likely this Mystics-Suns swap will be the biggest headline grabbing swap made at the deadline.

And while a playoff run is almost certainly out of reach for the Sun this year, their recent acquisitions suggest they might just be building for the future. With the potential Edwards showed in her rookie campaign providing a reason for optimism around said rebuild.

Meanwhile, the Mystics––also looking to be building well beyond 2025––could still be competitive enough with this talented young core this season to make a legitimate playoff push.

But Washington clearly has its eyes on sustainable success given the franchise's recent habit of collecting draft assets.

