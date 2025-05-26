Mystics Rookie Kiki Iriafen Joins Elite Company Through First Five WNBA Games
The Washington Mystics have been a pleasant surprise in the early going of the WNBA season, thanks in large part to strong contributions from their rookie group, headlined by Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen.
It was Iriafen who continued to make headlines on Sunday, despite the Mystics dropping their third consecutive game in a 68-62 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.
Notching 11 points alongside a game-high 13 rebounds, Iriafen recorded a double-double for the fourth straight game. That didn't just earn her a share of the WNBA lead, as her four double-doubles tie her with Brionna Jones of the Atlanta Dream—it made her a part of WNBA history.
Iriafen is just the second WNBA player ever to record four double-doubles in her first five career games. The feat was only previously accomplished by four-time All-Star Natalie Williams in 1999.
Williams, a No. 3 overall pick with the Utah Starzz, ultimately finished fifth in MVP voting and was named First Team All-WNBA in her inaugural season.
That's a high bar for Iriafen to follow, but the No. 4 overall pick out of USC has made an immediate impact and impressed with her aggressiveness, particularly on the glass.
Iriafen leads the WNBA with 41 defensive rebounds, and ranks third with 11.2 rebounds per game, trailing only A'ja Wilson (13.7) and Jones (11.6). Adding further to the historic start, her 56 rebounds through five career games are the most by any WNBA player dating back to 1999.
That's been coupled with efficient scoring, as she is averaging 13.8 PPG on 51.0% shooting. Reaching double figures in each of her five games, Iriafen is the fastest WNBA player since 1999 to record 50 points and 50 rebounds.
Beyond the numbers, the 6-foot-3 rookie has impressed with her physical dominance down low and an unwavering confidence that's been on display right out of the gate.
Washington's rookies struggled to take care of the ball in Sunday's loss. Iriafen recorded a career-high 7 turnovers, and Citron closely trailed her with 6. Nonetheless, both remained composed and helped the Mystics erase a 13-point 3rd quarter deficit.
First-year head coach Sydney Johnson praised their efforts postgame.
"There is a ton of adversity that we faced in terms of the physicality, the Mercury, the flow of the game. I thought the collective response -- to note Sonia and Kiki in particular because they're first-year players is certainly valid -- but that's who we are. That's innate. It's in their essence."
The Mystics came up short on Sunday, and have fallen below .500 for the first time this season after three consecutive losses. But with a pair of confident rookies making an early impact, the future seems bright in D.C.