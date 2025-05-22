New York Liberty Reach Record Women’s Sports Franchise Valuation
The spotlight is firmly on the WNBA this year and the league has the sports world’s full attention. There was a seismic shift in interest last season with a new rookie class bringing eyes and interest to the league like they hadn’t seen in decades—and the New York Liberty just gave everyone another reason to pay attention.
Fresh off winning the 2024 WNBA Championship, the Liberty are making some off-court moves that are making waves. As first reported by The Athletic’s Ben Pickman, the team just completed a major capital raise—boosting the franchise’s valuation to a jaw-dropping $450 million, which is a record for a professional women's sports franchise.
The capital raised from investors is expected to be put into projects like a new state-of-the-art practice facility for the team in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, which is slated to be completed in 2027.
This is a huge moment not just for New York, but for the WNBA as a whole. The league has been on a serious rise— making headlines with record-breaking viewership and sold-out arenas. This valuation reflects the rapidly growing value of the product.
Of course, the Liberty are riding serious momentum, which is proven by following the money. With a championship under their belt and a stacked squad featuring Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones, a run for back-to-back titles is looking within reach, only adding further potential to bring in more commercial investment interests.
What the Liberty are doing goes beyond basketball. They’re setting the bar on and off the court as the blueprint for what a modern WNBA team can be in this new era of attention, complete with big investments, and cultural relevance.