Olivia Miles Makes Statement in First Caitlin Clark Matchup

Caitlin Clark and Olivia Miles were teammates as starters in the WNBA All-Star Game, but they met for the first time as opponents on Sunday, with Miles' Minnesota Lynx getting the best of Clark and the Indiana Fever. The win extended the Lynx's league-best winning streak to 10 games, while snapping the Fever's five-game win streak in the process.

Miles and Clark were not actually matched up much on the floor, but the Minnesota rookie put on a show in the high-profile showdown, particularly in the first half.

Miles had 23 at intermission, scoring on a variety of nifty layups and several three-point makes to help lead the Lynx to an 11-point advantage at halftime. She only scored five in the second half, but three came on a clutch and one late. Miles finished the contest with 28 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists on 11-14 shooting. Miles is the clear Rookie of the Year and has worked her way into the MVP conversation as well.

Clark was no slouch herself, putting up 19 points and 10 assists. Her All-Star backcourt mate Kelsey Mitchell was the leading scorer with 37 points, extending her streak of scoring at least 20 points to 14 straight games.

The Fever had a tough turnaround, playing late in Portland on Friday night before traveling to Minnesota, yet they fought back in the afternoon matinee Sunday, ultimately falling 108-100 to the Lynx.

Lynx Depth Was the Difference

Jul 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Minnesota Lynx, from left, guard Kayla McBride (21), guard Olivia Miles (5) and forward Napheesa Collier (24) celebrate during the second half against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fever's Big 3 combined for 71 points, but they didn't get much beyond that. Meanwhile, Miles had help up and down the lineup.

Perennial MVP-candidate Napheesa Collier, who recently returned from injury, contributed 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists. Another All-Star, Courtney Williams, scored 27. Natasha Howard and Kayla McBride were each also in double-figures for Minnesota.

It was a dazzling display of offense from both teams, who are the two most efficient squads in the WNBA on that end. Both sqauds shot 57% from the floor, with the Lynx hitting on 44% from deep, as the Fever hit at a 46% clip from beyond the arc. Minnesota had the edge on the boards, out-rebounding Indiana 33-23—which ultimately may have proved to be the difference in the outcome.

All in all, it was a wildly entertaining game between two of the league's top teams, and served as a potential playoff, and even WNBA Finals preview.

But as of now, the Lynx continue to be the class of the league.