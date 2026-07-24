Cheryl Reeve Sees WNBA's Future With Caitlin Clark-Olivia Miles All-Star Backcourt

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve is also working as the head coach for one of the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game teams on Saturday.

Not only does Reeve get to coach her star rookie point guard, Olivia Miles, but she also has Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark on her roster.

Reeve was asked about what having an All-Star Game backcourt of Clark and Miles will be like by Robin Lundberg of Women's Fastbreak On SI when she spoke with the media on Friday and offered the perfect response.

"Super fun," Reeve responded.

She then added, "Super fun. I'm excited for the fans. Really, all the players, but there's some really, really special guard play. And so, obviously, we knew a time [when] we had Sue [Bird], and Diana [Taurasi], and that sort of thing. This next era of guard play, Caitlin will be a big part of that, Olivia Miles will be a big part of that. So it's fun to have them as our backcourt."

Cheryl Reeve on a Caitlin Clark and Olivia Miles backcourt pic.twitter.com/ruJ0pk3Son — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) July 24, 2026

Reeve is spot on about Clark and Miles being two of the point guards that will shape the WNBA's present and its future. Other players to add to this list would be Paige Bueckers (whom Reeve will be coaching against during Saturday's All-Star Game) and players who are still in college, such as Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo.

The "next era" Reeve is referring to is point guards who can also function as a primary scoring option for their offense, which is something that hasn't been seen much in the past, or at least wasn't a league-wide trend as much as it is with Clark, Miles, and Bueckers.

Reeve is also right in that fans get to benefit from this era of guard play, because a point guard who can score and pass is a joy to watch.

Caitlin Clark and Olivia Miles Have Never Shared the Court

Before the All-Star Game teams were announced, there was a lot of intrigue about Clark and Miles potentially going head-to-head, as they've never played each other before (the Fever and the Lynx haven't played each other yet this season, and they never competed in college).

Instead, fans will get to see Clark and Miles on the same team, and they'll both be in Reeve's starting lineup once Saturday's game begins. It will be fun to watch what these two can cook up on the court together.