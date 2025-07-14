Paige Bueckers Defends Wings Teammate In Viral Postgame Clip After Loss to Fever

The Dallas Wings had a rough afternoon on Sunday against the Indiana Fever. After being outscored 36-15 in the second quarter, the Wings were blown out 102-83 despite a 21-point effort from Paige Bueckers.

Veteran guard Arike Ogunbowale struggled mightily in her return to the Dallas lineup following a three-game absence due to a left thumb injury. She failed to connect on a field goal, going 0/10 from the field for just two points.

After the game, Dallas head coach Chris Koclanes was asked about Ogunbowale’s shooting woes.

“You could tell she hadn’t played in a bit. Wish some would have fell early for her," Koclanes said. "It’s balance, you know. She’s gonna get people’s best. They’re gonna be really physical with her, they’re not gonna allow her to move. So she’s gotta continue to find that balance of really working hard to get up the floor and get to spots and get off actions. And I’ve gotta continue to help her.”



This answer did not seem to please Bueckers, who quickly hopped to Ogunbowale’s defense before the press conference continued.

she was not playing about arike💀

this whole interview was sooo…. pic.twitter.com/6liiQWT2CL — slushynoob (@adventuretimeol) July 14, 2025

“This is the best she’s responded to that stuff since I’ve been here,” Bueckers said. “It might not have been her night shooting the ball, but the way she continued to stay in the game, not let it affect her on both ends of the floor. Her being a leader of this team, that was huge for me to be able to see that.”

“We’ve talked about it as individuals, just having one-on-one conversations on how we want to stay unaffected through the refs, through the missed calls, through missed defensive possessions,” Bueckers continued. “So I just want to give a shoutout to her because it wasn’t her night shooting the ball but the way she stayed in the game… that’s a winner.”

Bueckers is still only a rookie, but that’s an impressive show of leadership towards a struggling veteran player. She looked unhappy with Koclanes’ initial response and didn’t hesitate to jump in and defend her teammate.

It’s been an incredibly turbulent season for the 6-16 Wings so far, but Bueckers is proving to be everything Dallas fans could have asked for when she was drafted first overall back in April.

Bueckers and Ogunbowale are back in action for the Wings on Wednesday night as they host A’Ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces.

