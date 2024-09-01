Rebecca Lobo Addresses Viral Caitlin Clark Flagrant Foul Concerns

The below % is accurate, but the raw numbers are also important. This season Clark has been flagrantly fouled 5 times (32 games). In 2023 Satou Sabally was flagrantly fouled 4 times (38 gms ). In ‘22 Aerial Powers was flagrantly fouled 5 times (35 gms). (Research: @herhoopstats ) https://t.co/qztxgW0c8T