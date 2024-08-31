Chicago Paper Calls Out Sky for Fouls Against Caitlin Clark In Loss to Fever
Caitlin Clark lit up the Chicago Sky in an Indiana Fever win, putting to bed the idea of any WNBA Rookie of the Year race in the process. But she also took some hard fouls en route to the rout.
Clark was on the receiving end of two flagrants, one from fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso on a reckless closeout. And the other, which will receive far more attention, on a shoulder check from Diamond DeShields.
The DeShields collision is sure to cause conversation since it was one of many fouls the Sky player committed on Clark in succession, and given the contact was unnecessary. Though that didn't stop Diamond's teammate Angel Reese from complaining about the whistle Clark receives.
The play even made it on the cover of the sports section. In Chicago. The Sun-Times chose an image of DeShields colliding with Clark complete with the headline, "Foul Ball".
The piece itself wasn't overly critical, but the way it was framed certainly garnered engagement. Especially since it came from the hometown publication. X user QuinThomasx wrote "The Chicago media hate the Sky…." right below the paper's social media post.
Of course anything related to the matchups between Clark and Reese tends to be blown up, as the foul in question was just one subplot of the blowout.
Clark took the play in stride, removing herself from the situation immediately. Likely to avoid risking a technical and a possible future suspension. She was removed from the game moments later, but not before gesturing to the road crowd.
The announcers remarked, "Is this enemy territory?" in that moment given the ovation Caitlin received. A sentiment many would say was backed up by what was put in print.