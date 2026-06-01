Seven Breakout Players Who Could Be First-Time WNBA All-Stars in 2026

The WNBA All-Star Game is usually full of familiar faces. Players like A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Alyssa Thomas have been staples at the event for years. But every year also features new stars. Last season, we saw six first-time All-Stars in Paige Bueckers, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, Kayla Thornton, Gabby Williams, and Brittney Sykes.

While it’s still early in the season, several breakout players are already making their cases for first-time All-Star consideration. Not all of them will make it, but they certainly have a shot.

Jessica Shepard, Dallas Wings

May 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Dallas Wings forward Jessica Shepard (32) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Sky during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Jessica Shepard is one of just four players who are averaging a double-double at the moment. She also recorded the only triple-doubles of the season. Joining the Dallas Wings in free agency was an opportunity for Shepard to step out of Napheesa Collier’s shadow. She has done that and is playing like a star, averaging career highs all across the board with 13 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. She leads the WNBA in rebounds per game and ranks fifth in assists per game.

Veronica Burton, Golden State Valkyries

Apr 25, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (22) celebrates a three-point shot against the Seattle Storm in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Burton was the WNBA’s Most Improved Player last season. She is even better this year, putting together a monster two-way season that should have her in a great position to receive her first All-Star nod. She is averaging 14.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1 steal, and 0.9 blocks per game as the Valkyries’ leading scorer and playmaker. Moreover, she has dished out the seventh-most total assists in the whole league.

Olivia Miles, Minnesota Lynx

May 27, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) flexes after making a shot against the Atlanta Dream in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The WNBA All-Star Game usually features some rookie representation. This year, Olivia Miles could make it. While there are many great guards to compete with, the Minnesota Lynx rookie has a solid case. The Lynx are winning despite injuries to Napheesa Collier, Dorka Juhasz, and Emma Cechova. Miles is a big part of that. She runs the offense and is the team’s third-leading scorer. She also ranks sixth in total assists in the W.

Marina Mabrey, Toronto Tempo

May 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Toronto Tempo guard Marina Mabrey (3) celebrates a three point shot against the Phoenix Mercury in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Going to Toronto was a chance for Mabrey to be one of the faces of a competitive team, and she has delivered. Mabrey is averaging 18.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. She ranks ninth in the W in points per game, and Toronto sits in the top half of the standings. However, it’s unlikely that the Tempo will get two All-Stars, and Mabrey will be competing for votes with teammate Brittney Sykes.

Shakira Austin, Washington Mystics

May 18, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin (0) runs down the court against the Dallas Wings during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Shakira Austin will compete for votes with her Washington Mystics teammate Kiki Iriafen, but she has been one of the most productive bigs in the W to start the season. She is off to her best start yet, averaging 17.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.1 blocks. Only five players average more rebounds per game, and A’ja Wilson is the only player classified as a center on the WNBA’s stat page who averages more points.

Carla Leite, Portland Fire

May 30, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Fire guard Carla Leite (0) and guard Sarah Ashlee Barker (3) celebrate after Barker scored against the Indiana Fever during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Portland Fire have been full of surprises. They are much more competitive than expected and have already beaten the New York Liberty and the Indiana Fever on their way to sixth place in the standings. Carla Leite leads the team in points and assists per game with 15.9 and 5. The second-year player could garner some All-Star attention if she keeps delivering as the go-to option for an expansion team that simply continues to exceed expectations. It’s how Thornton earned her first All-Star nod last season.

Bridget Carleton, Portland Fire

May 23, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Fire forward Bridget Carleton (6) celebrates after scoring against the Toronto Tempo during the second half at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Carla Leite might be the exciting young star in the making for the Portland Fire, but Bridget Carleton has been the veteran backbone of the team’s success. If voters want to reward a Fire player with an All-Star nod, it could be either guard. Carleton is averaging 15.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.2 steals in her best season yet.