WNBA Free Agency Tracker: Who's Signed, Who's Available, Contract Values

The 2026 WNBA free agency period is unlike any other in league history. That's because the new CBA is freshly agreed to and the entire offseason will take place in a condensed timeframe with the WNBA Draft set for April 13 and training camp starting shortly thereafter.

There have already been some blockbuster moves, as the Chicago Sky traded Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream and are reportedly set to deal Ariel Atkins to the Los Angeles Sparks for Rickea Jackson.

Here is how the current landscape stands across the league.

Committed:

Signings technically cannot happen until April 11, but several big-name players have already made their intentions clear.

A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces): The reigning league MVP told reporters she will be returning to the Aces as they attempt to defend the WNBA championship.

Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty): Stewart also plans to stay put, saying she would take no free agency meetings and will be returning to Barclays. Teammate Jonquel Jones reportedly plans to be back as well.

Core:

Numerous players were given core qualifying offers during the designated window of April 6-7. The core comes with a one-year $1.4 million supermax deal in exchange for exclusive negotiating rights, but the player and team can negotiate different terms. A core player can also be signed and traded, but only the team that cored them can offer the supermax.

The following players were cored:

• Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream)

• Ariel Atkins (Chicago Sky)—reportedly being traded to Sparks

• Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings)

• Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever)

• Kelsey Plum (Los Angeles Sparks)

• Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx)

• Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty)

• Bridget Carleton (Portland Fire)—selected in expansion draft

• Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm)

• Marina Mabrey (Toronto Tempo)—selected in expansion draft

Free Agents Available:

Aug 17, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) warms up before the start of the game against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

More than 100 players entered free agency when it got underway, as every player not on a rookie contract other than Lexie Brown and Kalani Brown was a free agent and most remain without a commitment.

On the Move:

Satou Sabally: Sabally is reportedly set to depart the Phoenix Mercury after one season, so a marquee name is all but guaranteed to be on the move.

On Rosters:

Atlanta Dream: Angel Reese (F), Te-Hina Paopao (G), Allisha Gray (G), Taylor Thierry (G-F)

Chicago Sky: Hailey Van Lith (G), Kamilla Cardoso (C), Maddy Westbeld (F), Ariel Atkins (G)--to be traded for Rickea Jackson (F).

Connecticut Sun: Aaliyah Edwards (F), Rayah Marshall (C-F), Saniya Rivers (G), Aneesah Morrow (F), Leila Lacan (G)

Dallas Wings: Diamond Miller (F), Paige Bueckers (G), Grace Berger (G), Aziaha James (G), JJ Quinerly (G), Maddy Siegrist (F), Arike Ogunbowale (G), Li Yueru (C)

Golden State Valkyries: Kate Martin (G)

Indiana Fever: Kelsey Mitchell (G), Aliyah Boston (C-F), Makayla Timpson (F-C), Caitlin Clark (G)

Las Vegas Aces: While Wilson is committed, no player is technically on the roster.

Los Angeles Sparks: Sania Feagin (F), Kelsey Plum (G), Cameron Brink (F), Rickea Jackson (F)--to be traded for Ariel Atkins.

Minnesota Lynx: Jaylyn Sherrod (G), Anastasiia Olairi Kosu (F), Dorka Juhász (F), Napheesa Collier (F)

New York Liberty: Leonie Fiebich (F), Sabrina Ionescu (G)

Phoenix Mercury: Kalani Brown (C)

Portland Fire: Maya Caldwell (G), Chloe Bibby (F), Emily Engstler (F), Nika Muhl (G), Carla Leite (G), Sarah Ashlee Barker (G), Bridget Carleton (F)

Toronto Tempo: Nyarra Sabally (C), Lexi Held (G), Nikolina Milić (F), Aaliyah Nye (G-F), Marina Mabrey (G)

Seattle Storm: Lexie Brown (G), Ezi Magbegor (F-C), Dominique Malonga (C), Jordan Horston (F)

Washington Mystics: Jacy Sheldon (G), Madison Scott (G-F), Georgia Amoore (G), Sonia Citron (G), Lucy Olsen (G), Kiki Iriafen (F)

Contract Values:

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) against the Las Vegas Aces during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Contract values have gone up significantly under the terms of the new CBA. Here is what players can be expected to sign for.

Max Deals: The supermax is $1.4 million in 2026, while the regular max is $1.19 million.

Average Salary: The league average salary is expected to be $583,000.

Minimum Salary: Minimum salaries will be $270,000 to $300,000 based on years of service.

There will be a lot to digest once the dust settles on WNBA free agency. Because even if many teams look the same, it will take a lot of moves to get there.