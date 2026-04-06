The Biggest WNBA Free Agency Story Might Be Who Doesn’t Move

WNBA free agency is under way and there is an unprecedented volume of players on the market. More than 100 players will enter this compressed period needing new contracts and all of the signings will happen in rapid succession given the WNBA Draft is just a week away and training camps open later this month.

Because of this, and the massive salary increases that can be offered across the league thanks to the new collective bargaining agreement, expect the frenzy to be quieter than expected when it comes to player movement—especially with the biggest stars.

Players who are comfortable where they are seem headed to quick agreements with their existing teams, complete with the pay raise, which is a trend we are already seeing.

Take the New York Liberty as an example. All three of New York's top stars (Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones) have already made it clear they will be returning to Barclays. So new head coach Chris DeMarco will have the benefit of starting his Liberty tenure with some continuity.

Meanwhile, reigning MVP A'ja Wilson has also emphatically stated she will not be taking meetings and is going to stay with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

"I know exactly where I am. I love Vegas. I'm not leaving Vegas. I'm looking to win another one. I'm looking to defend a championship that we have in Las Vegas. I'm looking to get better as a leader, as a player. Everything else just kind of falls in line," she said from USA Basketball training camp Friday.

The above already takes many of the headliners off the market. Not to mention the Indiana Fever have not been shy in expressing that retaining star guard Kelsey Mitchell is the team's top priority, and they have the core designation at their disposal to ensure they do just that.

Who Could Be on the Move?

Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) against the Phoenix Mercury during a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That doesn't mean all players will be staying put. Expect plenty of moves to be made on the margins and there are free agents who could receive enticing monetary offers or situational changes that result in a move.

Azura Stevens of the Los Angeles Sparks is a player sure to garner a lot of attention on the market, while veterans like Sophie Cunningham of the Fever--who has expressed a desire to remain in Indiana--could still be on the move.

Regardless of whether things are quiet as far as changes of scenery go, the transactions should still be fast and furious.