Dallas Wings Must Pass Paige Bueckers the Keys to Unlock WNBA Success
The Dallas Wings had their second game of the season Monday and while there were signs of improved chemistry in the team's rotations, the Wings fell 79-71 to the Seattle Storm in a game that felt well within reach.
Paige Bueckers was the standout of the evening for Dallas, stuffing the stat sheet with 19 points, eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block in her second appearance as a pro. Her court vision was impressive as she played with her head up, found open teammates, and made a big impact defensively.
But one of the more talked about performances of the game was from Wings star guard Arike Ogunbowale. Last season, Ogunbowale came in second in the league in scoring at 22 points per game. But it can be argued that she carried the weight of putting up the points for her Dallas team in part due to their star forwards Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard being injured for significant parts of the year. But with Bueckers in the fold, the offensive burden for Ogunbowale should be lessened.
Still, despite going just 2 for 14 from the field in the loss, Ogunbowale kept putting up difficult shots, attempting to shoot herself out of the slump, finishing the contest with zero assists in the process. This cost the Wings in the team's comeback attempt and took opportunities away from Bueckers, who was on a hot streak.
Of course, Dallas wants to find a blend between the two. However, playing through Bueckers is the best bet to get everyone going, including Ogunbowale. And the sooner the Wings realize this, the quicker the team can unlock WNBA success.
Bueckers went No.1 overall in the 2025 WNBA draft for a reason. She is a lights out shooter, known for her efficiency and unselfish style of play. However, the Wings are going to need her to be assertive and not overly deferential in order to thrive. Considering Bueckers is the key to the franchise's future, it only makes sense that she be the key cog in the team's offensive attack.
Thus far, Bueckers has proven up for the challenge. It's now on her teammates and the Wings coaching staff to pass her the keys.