The Golden State Valkyries are the WNBA Franchise of the Future
The Golden State Valkyries have begun their inaugural season about as well as they could have hoped. Picked last in nearly every preseason power ranking, the Valkyries sit at 4-5 on the young season after a thrilling 89-81 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Monday night. The WNBA’s newest addition has quickly become one of the league's most captivating storylines.
Compared to WNBA expansion franchises of the past, Golden State is already way ahead of the curve. They've matched Atlanta's win total from the entire 2008 season and are just one win away from equalling Chicago's five wins in their 2006 inaugural season.
So what makes the Valkyries so compelling? It’s not just their fast-paced, entertaining style of play that has defied the typical expectations for an expansion franchise. They’re succeeding on the business end as well, setting up the franchise for a bright-looking future.
On the court, Golden State has done an excellent job of identifying talent from a variety of different areas, including by looking internationally. The WNBA’s expansion draft rules make it difficult for a new team to compete in their inaugural season, but the Valkyries have been able to find a few diamonds in the rough that have accelerated the process.
There’s the undrafted rookie Janelle Salaün, who’s taken no time adjusting to the WNBA since coming over from Europe. Averaging 11.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, Salaün dropped a career-high 21 points against the Sparks to lead all scorers. Veronica Burton has taken a massive leap in her fourth WNBA season, becoming the team’s leader in assists (5.0 per game) and second leading scorer (12.3 PPG).
Center Temi Fagbenle only returned to the WNBA last season after spending the previous four years playing overseas in Spain, Italy, Turkey, the Czech Republic, and England. Fagbenle was on another level Monday night, totaling 14 points, 13 rebounds (8 offensive), 4 blocks, and 4 steals. Fagbenle was limited to just 22 games for the Indiana Fever last season due to various injuries, but she’s more than found a home in Golden State.
When you combine that with the veteran presence of Kayla Thornton and timely contributions off the bench from Monique Billings, Carla Leite, and Kate Martin, the Valkyries have assembled a team that meshes well together despite not being composed of the biggest names.
A lot of the criticism of Golden State’s roster coming into the season revolved around this perceived lack of established star power. However, not having to cater to a star player has contributed to the fast, free flowing, and energetic style of play of the Valkyries. The rotations from head coach Natalie Nakase are ever-changing, but the energy and effort level remain constant.
Behind the scenes, there’s even more to be excited about if you’re a Golden State fan. The Valkyries sold out each of their first four home games at Chase Center, drawing over 18,000 fans per night.
And, according to a June 6th article from Forbes, the Valkyries are quickly becoming one of the league’s most valuable franchises based on a number of factors including revenue generated, the wealth of their ownership group (Joe Lacob and Peter Guber also own the NBA’s Golden State Warriors), and an already strong fanbase.
“Although the Valkyries were not included in Forbes’ 2025 ranking of the WNBA’s most valuable teams, which employs a methodology grounded in past financial performance, league insiders unanimously believe Golden State will be at the top of next year’s list, vaulting past the $400 million New York Liberty,” Forbes’ Matt Craig wrote.
That’s no small feat for a brand-new franchise. Beyond the unprecedented 10,000 season tickets that were sold before the season, the Forbes article also mentions merchandise and the team's ability to profit from things like concessions and parking due to their ownership controlling Chase Center as key to the success thus far.
The revenue generated by the Valkyries so far this season doesn't just stack up with their WNBA counterparts, but with some Major League Soccer (MLS) teams as well.
In every sense of the phrase, business is booming right now for the Valkyries. But the best is almost certainly yet to come.
With over 100 WNBA players and some of the league’s biggest stars set to become free agents next year, Golden State general manager Ohemaa Nyanin seems poised to make some splashes this coming offseason.
Although we’re just nine games into their inaugural season, the Valkyries have already made themselves a desirable destination for free agents. Golden State will soon be the league’s most valuable franchise. They boast top-tier facilities, a dedicated fanbase, a solid revenue stream, and a talented young coach.
This year’s team is fun and exciting in their own way. But the seeds of success have been firmly planted in Golden State, and the future couldn’t be brighter for the Valkyries.