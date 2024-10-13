The New York Liberty Are Too Talented to Lose WNBA Finals
The New York Liberty held off the Minnesota Lynx to win Game 2 of the WNBA Finals 80-66, evening the championship series 1-1 in the process.
But the truth is the Liberty should be up 2-0 and on the verge of winning the series, rather than leaving Barclays with a split.
New York has controlled the scoreboard for all but the final minutes of Game 1. A contest that saw the Lynx complete a comeback that had never been done before in history.
Still, despite blowing a 15-point cushion in the last five minutes, Breanna Stewart had multiple opportunities to change the outcome. She just wasn't able to convert.
However, Stewie and the Liberty did not stew on the heartbreaking loss and came out focused in Game 2 at Barclays Center. Proving once again they have a roster that has too much talent to not emerge victorious in these WNBA Finals.
Not only did Stewart herself respond with 21 points and 8 rebounds, but she was incredible defensively, tallying a Finals record 7 steals.
Of course Stewie is on a team full of other stars, including former MVP Jonquel Jones and All-Star guard Sabrina Ionescu.
Yet the Liberty's talent does not end there, as their other starters are big-time contributors as well.
Betnijah Laney-Hamilton in particular was huge in Game 2. Laney-Hamilton had midseason knee surgery but has recovered enough where she was able to deliver 20 crucial points in the win.
While rookie Leonie Fiebich, who was quiet for the majority of the game, hit the dagger three that made sure the home crowd was loud.
All in all, the Liberty did what needed to be done in a must-win situation at home. They now head on the road where the Minnesota crowd will be ready to cheer on its Lynx team, one with no quit in it.
Regardless, given the star-studded roster that takes the floor for New York, they have no excuse to come up short of a championship.
The good news is the Liberty are now only two wins from bringing a title to Brooklyn and Big Ellie.