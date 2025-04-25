WNBA Fans Dunk on ESPN’s Chicago Sky Starting Lineup Projection
ESPN dropped an article previewing the upcoming 2025 WNBA season Friday. This all seems pretty run-of-the-mill, but fans are stunned about said article's projection of the Chicago Sky’s starting lineup.
The controversy? Rookie Hailey Van Lith, recently acquired by Chicago in the 2025 WNBA draft, was slotted into the starting five over Courtney Vandersloot. Yes, the very same same 5x All-Star, 2x WNBA champ, and the Sky’s former franchise point guard Courtney Vandersloot, who rejoined the team in free agency.
While Van Lith is undeniably talented, fans made it very clear on social media that there’s a difference between potential and experience. “I’m all for rookies getting shine,” one fan posted on X, “but benching Sloot for HVL is basketball blasphemy.”
Look, no one’s doubting Hailey Van Lith’s ceiling. She’s a gritty, confident guard who’s shown flashes of brilliance. But starting over a proven leader like Vandersloot in Game 1? That’s a tall order, and one most fans are flat-out rejecting.
As if that wasn’t enough, ESPN also didn't mention Ariel Atkins, who the Sky traded the No.3 overall pick in the draft for. Not only is Atkins expected to be a starter, but as a 2019 WNBA champion, former All-Defensive First Team selection, and 2x All-Star, it’s fair to say the Sky are counting on her to be a major difference-maker this season.
That's probably why another fan remarked, "Am I missing something here? Why would Atkins not be a starter?," in regards to the omission of Atkins.
So while Sky fans are certainly excited about adding Van Lith, that didn't stop supporters on social media from being miffed at the absence of Vandersloot and Atkins from this particular projection.