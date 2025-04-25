Women's Fastbreak On SI

WNBA Fans Dunk on ESPN’s Chicago Sky Starting Lineup Projection

WNBA fans aren't feeling ESPN's Chicago Sky starting lineup projections for a few reasons.

Rosalina Lee

Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Hailey Van Lith poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the number eleven overall pick to the Chicago Sky in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Hailey Van Lith poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the number eleven overall pick to the Chicago Sky in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

ESPN dropped an article previewing the upcoming 2025 WNBA season Friday. This all seems pretty run-of-the-mill, but fans are stunned about said article's projection of the Chicago Sky’s starting lineup.

The controversy? Rookie Hailey Van Lith, recently acquired by Chicago in the 2025 WNBA draft, was slotted into the starting five over Courtney Vandersloot. Yes, the very same same 5x All-Star, 2x WNBA champ, and the Sky’s former franchise point guard Courtney Vandersloot, who rejoined the team in free agency.

While Van Lith is undeniably talented, fans made it very clear on social media that there’s a difference between potential and experience. “I’m all for rookies getting shine,” one fan posted on X, “but benching Sloot for HVL is basketball blasphemy.”

Look, no one’s doubting Hailey Van Lith’s ceiling. She’s a gritty, confident guard who’s shown flashes of brilliance. But starting over a proven leader like Vandersloot in Game 1? That’s a tall order, and one most fans are flat-out rejecting.

As if that wasn’t enough, ESPN also didn't mention Ariel Atkins, who the Sky traded the No.3 overall pick in the draft for. Not only is Atkins expected to be a starter, but as a 2019 WNBA champion, former All-Defensive First Team selection, and 2x All-Star, it’s fair to say the Sky are counting on her to be a major difference-maker this season.

That's probably why another fan remarked, "Am I missing something here? Why would Atkins not be a starter?," in regards to the omission of Atkins.

So while Sky fans are certainly excited about adding Van Lith, that didn't stop supporters on social media from being miffed at the absence of Vandersloot and Atkins from this particular projection.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published
Rosalina Lee
ROSALINA LEE

Rosalina Lee is one of the premiere content creators in the women’s basketball space. She has written for such companies as Red Bull Sports and has teamed up with notable brands such as Madison Square Garden, going behind the scenes with the New York Knicks and Rangers. She is currently offering analysis and fresh takes into the world of women’s basketball on her YouTube channel, and now with Indiana Fever On SI and Women's Fastbreak On SI, keeping fans in the loop with all the latest action!

Home/WNBA