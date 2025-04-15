Hailey Van Lith Gets Honest About Angel Reese Reunion on Chicago Sky
With the No. 11 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Chicago Sky selected former TCU, LSU, and Louisville star guard Hailey Van Lith.
Van Lith's excellent final college season with TCU did a ton to raise her draft stock, which had suffered one year prior during her lone season at LSU. Van Lith saw her points per game drop to 11.6 at LSU, compared to 19.7 one season prior at Louisville and 17.9 at TCU in 2024-25.
Although that didn't detract from the fact that Van Lith built a solid relationship with Sky superstar Angel Reese during their one season at LSU together. And Reese made her excitement about her franchise drafting Van Lith clear with an X post that read, "yes yes yes".
She then added, "We ain’t do it right the first time. Let’s run it backkkkk🫣".
Van Lith was asked about reuniting with Reese when speaking with the media after getting drafted.
"Angel has maintained contact with me this whole past year since she has been in the league, and I transferred. I really appreciate her, we have a very mature relationship," Van Lith said, per an X post from Moreau Sports Prod. Co. "A mutual respect relationship where we both have respect for each other's game, and also the character and the person we are off the court.
"Mostly, I'm just excited to get to be around her again. I think we have a lot of similarities on how we carry ourselves and our mindset on what's important to us. And she's a dog, man," Van Lith added. "She turns up the intensity of everybody around her, so I'm excited to be in that environment again where she can pull more out of me than I think I have."
Sky fans are already counting down the days until they get to see these two on the court again.