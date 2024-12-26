WNBA Fans Take 76ers to Task for Stealing Kate Martin's Nickname
It didn't take former Iowa Hawkeyes standout Kate Martin long to become one of the WNBA's most beloved players.
Martin continued to build her already expansive fanbase from Iowa during her rookie season with the Las Vegas Aces. And now that Martin was selected by the Golden State Valkyries in the WNBA Expansion Draft, she has a golden opportunity to blossom into superstardom with the league's newest franchise.
Martin has become known for her ability to hit a timely three-pointer (particularly in the corner) across her playing career. This is how she has received the "Money Martin" nickname that she has become quite well-known for.
However, Martin isn't the only professional basketball player with that last name who has tried to employ the "Money" moniker — which many WNBA fans learned the hard way on Christmas Day.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Caleb Martin produced a career-high seven three-pointers made during his team's 118-114 win over the Boston Celtics on December 25. The 76ers' X account celebrated this with a graphic that had, "MONEY MARTIN. 🤑," as the caption.
The post's comments have been flooded by Kate Martin fans who are asserting that their beloved player is the true "Money Martin".
"he wanna be Kate Martin so bad," one X user wrote.
Another fan posted a GIF of Martin "making it rain" during the Aces' media day with the caption, "Nasty work by the 76ers.. The only Money Martin we acknowledge is Kate".
A third added, "??????" along with a photo of Martin.
WNBA fans do not play around when it comes to Kate Martin.