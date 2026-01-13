WNBA free agency pause is calm before storm

The WNBA has entered a dead zone. This is because CBA talks remain status quo and league business has paused until a new deal is done.

The pause was made official after the league and players agreed to a moratorium on free agency Monday, effectively bringing things to a halt until the floodgates open.

Of course, any action at all is dependent on the two sides making progress toward an agreement on the CBA, and thus far there has been a stalemate. However, it stands to reason that the two parties should understand the magnitude of the moment and will eventually put pen to paper on a compromise.

If and when that happens, the currently paused business will be guaranteed to pick up at a frenetic pace.

Free agent frenzy awaiting green light

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart has floated February 1 as a date that would leave all parties in a good place to begin the condensed offseason, but whenever it starts, a free agent frenzy will be underway.

Only two players not on rookie contracts are signed through 2026, which will lead to a historic volume of free agents all dealing with a condensed calendar.

The players should be poised to benefit from what is certain to be a massive pay increase in the eventual new CBA, but it remains to be seen how this will impact the action and player movement.

The market will be rife with talent for teams looking to upgrade and it will be fascinating to see how the bevy of free agents decide to navigate the situation given the uncertainty.

Expansion drafts still need to take place

Free agency isn't the only major tentpole of this upcoming WNBA offseason, as two expansion franchises are set to enter play in 2026.

This means expansion drafts for the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire will have to take place as quickly as possible. Existing teams are certainly already preparing, but the exact rules and how many players each franchise will be able to protect are still unclear. Not to mention, the way those drafts shake out will impact the aforementioned free agent frenzy.

Perhaps the current quiet period is a good sign that the WNBA and the WNBA Players Association are getting serious about coming to an agreement. Because despite the current question marks, an action-packed offseason is sure to come to fruition as soon as the ink is dry.

