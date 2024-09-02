Women's Fastbreak On SI

WNBA Legend Gets Kindly Roasted For Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Rookie of the Year Take

WNBA icon Lisa Leslie dropped a Rookie of the Year take that's not getting good feedback.

Grant Young

Feb 17, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Lisa Leslie poses with Fight On sign during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 17, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Lisa Leslie poses with Fight On sign during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WNBA icon Lisa Leslie is one of the world's most knowledgable people when it comes to women's basketball.

However, that didn't stop the former USC Trojans legend from getting roasted on social media for a controversial WNBA Rookie of the Year award take.

"I don’t care what comparisons you make both @Reese10Angel and @CaitlinClark22 deserve the Rookie of the Year Award! The pressure and the weight of this season has forever changed the @WNBA and both rookies rose to the top and exceeded all our expectations! Take a bow ladies," Leslie wrote on X Sunday, along with two clapping emojis.

While the two-time WNBA Champion and three-time WNBA MVP is clearly trying to give both rookie sensations Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese their respective flowers, fans on social media aren't seeing eye to eye with her sentiment.

"Now Lisa I love you and you’re the goat but let’s be serious right now

"That award is going to Caitlin Clark and that’s okay she earned it fair and square," one X user wrote in reply to Leslie's post.

Another X user wrote, "This is so disappointing. Co-Rookie of the Year is a sympathy award and it is disrespectful to these competitors. Do not compromise the sport. Let the best rookie win."

"This has been about everything but basketball for a while now and it’s getting embarrassing." said a third X user.

While both Clark and Reese are more than deserving of the prestigious award, the consensus is that Clark will ultimately secure Rookie of the Year; if only because her Fever team is currently 17-16 while Reese's Sky squad has lost six straight games and are 11-21 on the year.

Luckily for both Leslie and other WNBA fans, regardless of who wins the award, both Clark and Reese have a whole career of elite basketball ahead of them.

Published
Grant Young

GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/WNBA