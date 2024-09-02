WNBA Legend Gets Kindly Roasted For Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Rookie of the Year Take
WNBA icon Lisa Leslie is one of the world's most knowledgable people when it comes to women's basketball.
However, that didn't stop the former USC Trojans legend from getting roasted on social media for a controversial WNBA Rookie of the Year award take.
"I don’t care what comparisons you make both @Reese10Angel and @CaitlinClark22 deserve the Rookie of the Year Award! The pressure and the weight of this season has forever changed the @WNBA and both rookies rose to the top and exceeded all our expectations! Take a bow ladies," Leslie wrote on X Sunday, along with two clapping emojis.
While the two-time WNBA Champion and three-time WNBA MVP is clearly trying to give both rookie sensations Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese their respective flowers, fans on social media aren't seeing eye to eye with her sentiment.
"Now Lisa I love you and you’re the goat but let’s be serious right now
"That award is going to Caitlin Clark and that’s okay she earned it fair and square," one X user wrote in reply to Leslie's post.
Another X user wrote, "This is so disappointing. Co-Rookie of the Year is a sympathy award and it is disrespectful to these competitors. Do not compromise the sport. Let the best rookie win."
"This has been about everything but basketball for a while now and it’s getting embarrassing." said a third X user.
While both Clark and Reese are more than deserving of the prestigious award, the consensus is that Clark will ultimately secure Rookie of the Year; if only because her Fever team is currently 17-16 while Reese's Sky squad has lost six straight games and are 11-21 on the year.
Luckily for both Leslie and other WNBA fans, regardless of who wins the award, both Clark and Reese have a whole career of elite basketball ahead of them.