WNBA Names Team Caitlin Clark All-Star Injury Replacements

Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes and Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones will replace the injured Caitlin Clark and Satou Sabally at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced Thursday.

This comes a few hours after Clark revealed she would not be participating in both the All-Star Game and the three-point contest due to a groin injury. Clark re-aggravated the injury in the final minutes of Tuesday’s game against the Sun and was forced to miss Wednesday’s contest in New York.

a message from Caitlin Clark ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zRGZEpqF5R — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 17, 2025

For Sykes, this is her first All-Star Game appearance at the age of 31. The four-time All-Defensive selection is averaging a career-high 17.1 points this season to go with 4.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds. She’s the third Mystics All-Star selection this year alongside the talented rookies Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron.

Slim is officially an All-Star! ⭐️



She has been selected as an injury replacement on Team Clark in the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. Sykes will replace guard Caitlin Clark. pic.twitter.com/PiFflHr3BV — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) July 17, 2025

Jones replaces injured Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally. Sabally hasn’t appeared in a game since July 3rd thanks to an injured ankle and announced her All-Star absence yesterday. Both Sykes and Jones will compete for Team Clark on Saturday.

This is Jones’ fourth All-Star appearance after being selected in 2021, 2022, and 2024. In her first year with the Dream after eight in Connecticut, Jones has posted a stat line of 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists this season.

Brionna Jones will join Team Clark as a replacement for Satou Sabally in the 2025 @att WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday July 19 🌟 pic.twitter.com/0WVPwI2zaH — WNBA (@WNBA) July 17, 2025

Clark and Sabally were starters for Team Clark, so head coach Sandy Brondello will need to name two replacements in her starting five. There’s no word yet on who will replace Clark in Friday’s three-point contest as well.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star game is set for Saturday, July 19th from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

