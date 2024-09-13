WNBA Star's Eye-Opening Caitlin Clark Comments Resurface
While much of the narrative around veteran WNBA players' stance toward rookie Caitlin Clark this season has skewed toward negativity, Clark has also received a good deal of praise from her peers.
One such peer who has praised Clark is Dallas Wings standout Satou Sabally. After the Fever defeated Sabally's Wings squad in Dallas earlier this month, the two-time WNBA All-Star and 2023 All-WNBA First-Team honoree said of all the Clark jerseys she saw around her home stadium, "It's an amazing sign for women's basketball, and it's just great how far we've come. It's just fun."
This isn't the first time Sabally has complimented Clark. Back in June, she made an appearance on "Podcast P With Paul George". Clark's WNBA impact was one of the topics she discussed with the NBA superstar, and her comments have recently resurfaced on social media.
"I think the WNBA narrative right now is Caitlin Clark," Sabally said. "And I think that's a good narrative but it's also not the only narrative. Caitlin is an amazing, generational talent. And she's going to do amazing things.
"You're the No. 1 pick. People are going to go after you," Sabally added. "Whether it's for the right or wrong reasons, whether it's because they see greatness in you... There's just so much more to the WNBA than Caitlin. But Caitlin is the face right now, and that's also good."
She then added, "She is selling out gyms. Why would you hate against that?... She is her own economy, and that is amazing. And she is being paid her worth. And now we need to get other women on board to get paid their worth.
"Because she's the reflection of what should happen in women's sports," Sabally concluded.
Sabally is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and would appear to be the perfect fit alongside Clark in Indiana. Perhaps Sabally's kind words will convince the Fever's front office to pursue her.