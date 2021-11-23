Let’s Get Weird: On Week 11 and Mylar Balloons | The MMQB

Jenny, Conor and Gary start with the headliner between the Chiefs and Cowboys, in which K.C. got a lead, the Cowboys lost a second star receiver and the Chiefs' defense did more than enough to hold them off.

On Sunday night, the Chargers seemed to be in control until the shorthanded Steelers’ special teams and defense started making plays in a fourth quarter that featured 41 points. The most aesthetically pleasing game was likely the Vikings’ victory over the Packers, featuring a dominant performance by Minnesota’s star receivers. And in Chicago, subbing for Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley waited until the Ravens absolutely needed a touchdown drive before he put one together, spoiling Andy Dalton’s relief work.

And, oh yes, the Texans knocked off the Titans and a weirdly soaked Mike Vrabel, the Colts steamrolled the Bills, Heinicke and Hurts continued to shine, and Colt McCoy outplayed Russell Wilson in Seattle for a second straight year.

