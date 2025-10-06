Arsenal Scouted Juventus Player Tipped as Future 'Ballon d'Or Winner' in AC Milan Clash
Juventus is in a process of reconstruction, and after the arrival of Igor Tudor as coach the results of the Italian team have been mixed.
Although it has been evident, in some games, the goalscoring capacity of the Vecchia Signora, the team has also shown an incapacity to achieve victories, finishing many of its games in a draw.
Given this, the sporting direction of the club plans to continue working in upcoming transfer windows, not only adding talent, but also securing what they already have.
One of the players whose contract they plan to extend is Kenan Yildiz, who has even awakened the interest of a particular Premier League club.
Arsenal scouted Juventus' Kenan Yildiz in AC Milan clash
According to information from Tuttosport, Arsenal sent scouts to the match between Juventus and AC Milan (0-0) on Sunday, to observe the Bianconeri number 10.
Yildiz, 20, was one of the big news of Juventus last season, registering nine goals and six assists in 48 games. And during this campaign he almost equals those records with only 12 games played, already having five goals and five assists.
The aforementioned outlet reported on Sunday, before the match against Milan, that last summer the Gunners were rejected by the versatile forward, but they assure that Mikel Arteta's club has not given up, and would take advantage of the opportunity to monitor Yildiz.
The renewal, after all, will be nothing more than a mere formality. Kenan (Yildiz) has already signed his contract, rejecting the Premier League's summer advances. Arsenal, however, are not giving up and will take advantage of the opportunity tonight to monitor Stefano Bartesaghi as well.- Lorenzo Aprile, Tuttosport
In the same report, Tuttosport explains that Yildiz is very close to extending his stay with Juventus, even assuring that the Turk has already signed his contract.
Kenan Yildiz tipped to win the Ballon d'Or
The talent of Juventus' 10 is undeniable, and it is so much so that an icon of Italian football considers that the Turk can and will win the Ballon d'Or.
In statements transcribed by Tuttomercatoweb, Giuseppe Rossi called Yildiz a 'phenomenon' with enormous potential.
A super Yildiz. The Turk is a phenomenon and will be a Ballon d’Or winner. He’s 20, but he plays like a thirty-year-old with a hundred Champions League appearances.- Giuseppe Rossi
At the moment, there is no confirmation about the contract extension of the young forward, but according to what was reported by Tuttosport it is a matter of time for it to be official.