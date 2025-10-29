Breaking: Juventus Announce New Manager Until 2026 After Sacking Igor Tudor
After sacking Igor Tudor last Monday, Juventus had Massimo Brambilla serving as interim coach during today's match against Udinese, where they won 3-1. Now, it has been reported that total agreement with its new coach for the remainder of the season.
Changes and Juventus keep coming, and now they have hired former Italy National Team coach Luciano Spalletti to recover lost ground against Serie A rivals, also at the UEFA Champions League.
Spalletti’s success in Serie A, especially during his time coaching Rome and Napoli, was key for the Juventus board to seek him out as the first and only option to take charge of the team as soon as possible.
Despite failing as an international head coach for Italy, ending Napoli’s 33-year league title drought got him a place among the best Serie A coaches in history, a quality that most successful Juventus teams have in common when they win titles.
How Is Spalletti’s Contract With Juventus Structured?
According to Fabrizio Romano’s report, all documents have been approved by Luciano Spalletti and Juventus management, just waiting to make it official by the club in the upcoming hours.
This new project, led by Spalletti, is secured at least until the summer of 2026, when the season ends, so he must prove himself as the leader Juventus wants and needs to live up to their reputation all over the world.
His contract structure has a special clause stating that if he manages to qualify the team for the 2026/2027 UEFA Champions League, his contract will be automatically renewed.
In case of just getting to the Europa League or Conference League, or not getting to any European competition at all, both sides will have to sit down and negotiate whether they will remain together in the project or not.