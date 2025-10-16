Golden Boy Battle Heats Up Between Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid
Juventus are known for having players of great sporting quality, some of them coming from their youth divisions and competing at a high level.
These players have made great progress and have been recognized individually through the awards given each season, such as ZinedineZidane's Ballon d'Or in 1998 while wearing the colors of the Vecchia Signora.
Now comes the moment for one of the biggest revelations in world football: Kenan Yildiz, who is nominated for the Golden Boy.
Juventus' Kenan Yildiz among the best 25 young players in the world
Journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed the list of the 25 players nominated to compete for the Golden Boy, in a positive season where Yildiz was one of the biggest revelations, showing great potential and solid performances.
With 12 goals and nine assists, Kenan Yildiz had an important 2024/25 season for his age, which earned him a nomination for this prestigious award, which will be presented in November.
However, his competition includes players currently performing at a high level, such as PSG's Desire Doue and Warren Zaire-Emery, or players from top European clubs like Arda Guler with Real Madrid.
Lamine Yamal, the last winner of the trophy, will not compete since he cannot win the Golden Boy twice. Otherwise, he would be the main candidate to win again after having also won the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.
Yildiz is an interesting prospect for world football, and Juventus knows they have a valuable player in the 20-year-old Turkish forward. Igor Tudor's current squad could look to build a project around him.
The nomination highlights the work done by the Turkish player, and with time, this recognition may not only be for the best young player but could also lead to a future Ballon d'Or nomination.