Chelsea and Barcelona Lock in Tug-of-War for Prized Juventus Talent
Juventus' squad know that one of their most important figures in recent matches and seasons has been Kenan Yildiz. The Turkish footballer has formidable potential; he is a very relevant attacker thanks to his great speed, dribbling, and way of seeing football.
Yildiz, 20, has attracted the best teams in the world, as Chelsea and Barcelona are willing to sign him, according to Forza Juventus.
Juventus hope to renew him, but talks are still ongoing; there is still nothing assured, neither his continuity in the team nor a possible departure. Everything is up in the air.
Problems between Kenan Yildiz and Juventus
Last year it was confirmed that Kenan Yildiz signed a contract until 2029 with a salary of €1.5 million per season, a salary that is very low for one of the great revelations of world football.
This would be one of the reasons why a salary increase is expected for the player, as reports suggest that Juventus are willing to pay around €4.5 million due to his performance.
However, rumors in Italy indicate that the player’s father would be asking for between €5 and €6 million, a salary similar to that of Juventus players such as Jonathan David or Gleison Bremer.
The situation is still being evaluated, and it remains to be seen how the negotiations between the player and the club will develop.
Chelsea are one of the teams that have been following Yildiz for several years, and it is even assured that, together with FC Barcelona, they are interested in presenting a good offer.
Last summer, during the transfer window, Chelsea even offered €70 million for the player, but Juventus rejected it, aware that he is one of the most important players of the club.