Is Weston McKennie Playing Today for Juventus vs. Lazio?
Juventus are going through a negative run this season. The team are not in form, and the results are not very positive either in Serie A or in the UEFA Champions League, where they are in questionable positions regarding Igor Tudor’s project.
So questionable that in Serie A, they are currently in eighth place, outside of Champions League qualification spots, recording in their last five matches one loss, three draws, and one win, which is very negative for the team.
In their next match on October 26 against Lazio, it is expected to see a renewed team capable of achieving victory and ending the negative streak of four matches without a win. However, their starting lineup remains a mystery, and there is speculation about whether their key midfielder Weston McKennie will start in this match.
The results for Igor Tudor are not that good this season. Despite having a promising project with players such as Kenan Yildiz, Weston McKennie, Francisco Conceicao, and others, he has not managed to secure victories that would place the team at the top of European football.
It is expected that one of the most important pieces in the midfield, Weston McKennie, will be available to face Lazio. The 27-year-old player knows he has one of the best levels of play, but it has not been fully utilized in recent years.
Since his arrival in the 2020/21 season with the Turin team, there have been great flashes from the player, already accumulating a total of 191 matches played, as indicated by Transfermarkt, being consistent in his game and not very prone to injuries.
The match against Lazio is a very important one, and it is expected to see the American in the starting XI, where Igor Tudor needs to impose a competitive mentality for this match, as they will face one of the giants of Italy, who, like Juventus, are not going through a positive moment.
Weston McKennie is the player who can take leadership in the midfield, being influential in both the offensive and defensive areas of the team, as they await confirmation on whether he will start in this match.
The player was a starter in one of the most competitive matches against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, where he had a positive influence during the 90 minutes, and despite the defeat, he stood out with 20/26 accurate passes and winning 6/13 duels, according to SofaScore statistics.